Owners sell popular Fife hotel after 35 years

A Fife hotel set within a 19th Century country house has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

The Best Western Keavil House Hotel, near Dunfermline, has been acquired by Singapore-based company Buxani Hotels Pte Limited.

The 70-bedroom hotel is set within 12-acres and has been extended over the years by the current owners, Russell Imrie and his business partner Charnisay Gwyn.

When they took over in 1988, the hotel had 32 bedrooms, a restaurant and one small function room.

However the owners saw vast potential of the venue.

Now, 35 years later, it also includes a thriving health club and spa, as well as the Elgin Suite for large functions and weddings.

The owners – who previously spoke of the difficult decision to sell – plan to retire.

They also operated the Best Western Plus Bruntsfield Hotel in Edinburgh city centre. The pair sold that property in 2021.

When the Fife property went on the market, Mr Imrie said: “It was a very difficult decision to sell but after 33 years, it’s time for new owners to take the hotel forward to its next stage of success.”

Buxani Hotels Pte Limited is the hospitality arm of the family office, Buxani Group.

The hotel and leisure spa will be managed by Compass Hospitality UK Limited.

It currently manages 20 hotels across the UK, including the Best Western Queen’s Hotel in Dundee and Best Western Queen’s Hotel in Perth.

New owners pledge ‘fantastic experience’

Kishore Buxani, chief executive of Buxani Group, added: “This demonstrates our continued interest, commitment and confidence in the UK hospitality sector, and we hope to grow our UK footprint even further.

“We are also grateful to the existing owners for building a wonderful hospitality and leisure spa business over the last 35 years.

“We intend to carry on providing a fantastic experience to our guests and customers going forward.”

Harmil Singh, president and chief executive of Compass Hospitality said the Fife hotel is a “charming” addition to its portfolio.

He added: “Our continued expansion in the UK reflects our strong favourable outlook for the UK hospitality industry.

“Compass Hospitality will continue to collaborate with our partners to identify strategic hotels for acquisition and management.”

The sale was handled by Christie and Co.

Hotel director Gary Witham said: “Whilst having the heart of a country house, this is a thoroughly modern and successful hotel which will continue to thrive.

“It is a great credit to the owners who have developed it over the last 35 years of ownership.”

Wedding rooms at Keavil House Hotel cancelled

Earlier this year, a Fife couple cancelled their wedding at the Best Western Keavil House Hotel

Kimberly Adams and Iain Gordon booked more than 25 rooms for guests at their big day in September.

They scrapped the entire wedding booking when they were informed the accommodation would not be available.

The hotel had taken on a contract to house Ukrainian refugees.