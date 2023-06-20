Owners sell popular Fife hotel after 35 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners sell popular Fife hotel after 35 years

The new owners of the 70-bedroom hotel say they intend to carry on providing a "fantastic experience" to guests.

By Gavin Harper
Best Western Keavil House Hotel.
Best Western Keavil House Hotel.

A Fife hotel set within a 19th Century country house has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

The Best Western Keavil House Hotel, near Dunfermline, has been acquired by Singapore-based company Buxani Hotels Pte Limited.

The 70-bedroom hotel is set within 12-acres and has been extended over the years by the current owners, Russell Imrie and his business partner Charnisay Gwyn.

When they took over in 1988, the hotel had 32 bedrooms, a restaurant and one small function room.

However the owners saw vast potential of the venue.

Now, 35 years later, it also includes a thriving health club and spa, as well as the Elgin Suite for large functions and weddings.

The owners – who previously spoke of the difficult decision to sell – plan to retire.

They also operated the Best Western Plus Bruntsfield Hotel in Edinburgh city centre. The pair sold that property in 2021.

When the Fife property went on the market, Mr Imrie said: “It was a very difficult decision to sell but after 33 years, it’s time for new owners to take the hotel forward to its next stage of success.”

The swimming pool inside the Best Western Keavil House Hotel.
The swimming pool inside the Best Western Keavil House Hotel.

Buxani Hotels Pte Limited is the hospitality arm of the family office, Buxani Group.

The hotel and leisure spa will be managed by Compass Hospitality UK Limited.

It currently manages 20 hotels across the UK, including the Best Western Queen’s Hotel in Dundee and Best Western Queen’s Hotel in Perth.

New owners pledge ‘fantastic experience’

Kishore Buxani, chief executive of Buxani Group, added: “This demonstrates our continued interest, commitment and confidence in the UK hospitality sector, and we hope to grow our UK footprint even further.

“We are also grateful to the existing owners for building a wonderful hospitality and leisure spa business over the last 35 years.

“We intend to carry on providing a fantastic experience to our guests and customers going forward.”

Harmil Singh, president and chief executive of Compass Hospitality said the Fife hotel is a “charming” addition to its portfolio.

He added: “Our continued expansion in the UK reflects our strong favourable outlook for the UK hospitality industry.

Inside the Best Western Keavil House Hotel.
Inside the Best Western Keavil House Hotel.

“Compass Hospitality will continue to collaborate with our partners to identify strategic hotels for acquisition and management.”

The sale was handled by Christie and Co.

Hotel director Gary Witham said: “Whilst having the heart of a country house, this is a thoroughly modern and successful hotel which will continue to thrive.

“It is a great credit to the owners who have developed it over the last 35 years of ownership.”

Wedding rooms at Keavil House Hotel cancelled

Earlier this year, a Fife couple cancelled their wedding at the Best Western Keavil House Hotel

Kimberly Adams and Iain Gordon booked more than 25 rooms for guests at their big day in September.

They scrapped the entire wedding booking when they were informed the accommodation would not be available.

The hotel had taken on a contract to house Ukrainian refugees.

