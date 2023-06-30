Tayside Aviation assets for sale as Dundee firm’s survival chances dwindle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside Aviation assets for sale as Dundee firm’s survival chances dwindle

Administrators are now focused on selling assets individually, instead of the business as a whole.

By Gavin Harper
A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee.
A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Administrators for Dundee flight school Tayside Aviation are selling the assets of the collapsed Dundee company piecemeal.

The decision to sell assets come after no “viable offer” was received for the company, which fell into administration in April.

Administrators said “a number” of assets have now been sold, but did not give any details.

They said an update on asset sales would be provided in the next administrators’ report to creditors.

The company’s assets include 12 aircraft and a flight simulator, which was purchased for £300,000 just five years ago.

Initially the administrators focused on selling the business as a whole but said no suitable offers were forthcoming.

They are now looking to maximise the return for creditors by considering offers for individual assets.

That strategy almost certainly ends the Dundee Airport business’ chances of survival.

The Dundee business was owned by millionaire businessman Tony Banks, the founder of Perth’s Balhousie Care Group.

ACS Aviation acquires flight simulator

Perth’s ACS Aviation has acquired the a flight simulator.

The ALX offers advanced technology simulation to all specific training requirements including simulation of small twin engine aircraft up to the ATR42 regional aircraft.

ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater said: “ACS Aviation has chosen to renew its confidence in ALSIM by purchasing the ALX Flight simulator from the administrators at Tayside Aviation.

Inside the flight simulator. Image: ACS Aviation.

“The new simulator will offer our student pilots and airline customers the opportunity to complete advanced simulator training.

“That allows them to apply directly to the airlines after graduating.

“Airline customers and graduates can also utilise the simulator for interviews and assessment preparation.”

Collapse of historic Tayside Aviation

The Dundee flight school fell into administration in April. More than 20 jobs were lost.

Its demise also left student pilots thousands of pounds out of pocket and facing uncertain futures.

The students have since been told they should expect to see ‘pennies’ in return for the tens of thousands of pounds they have invested.

In the wake of Tayside Aviation’s collapse, Perth’s ACS Aviation stepped in to help students and some of the 22 staff who lost jobs.

Plans to invest £2m in ACS Aviation

Earlier this year, the bosses of ACS Aviation revealed plans to invest £2 million in the business.

That came after a 20% rise in the number of students graduating from the flight school, based at Perth Airport.

It saw 120 pilots complete their training last year.

ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

As the airport operator, the business is also responsible for operating the control tower, airport fire service and aircraft refuelling.

The Perth firm recorded turnover of £3.4m in 2022/23, up from £2.9m the year before. It predicts that will rise further in 2023/24.

More from The Courier

Hayley Spink robbed the pensioner outside the Post Office on Brantwood Avenue, Dundee.
Jail for Dundee addict who caused pensioner heart attack during robbery bid
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Showaddywaddy 50th anniversary what's on Picture shows; Showaddywaddy drummer Romeo Challenger with the band. na. Supplied by Romeo Challenger Date; Unknown
'It's just like yesterday': Showaddywaddy drummer recalls 50 years on tour ahead of Perth,…
A car with a parking fine in Dundee.
All you need to know as Dundee and Angus parking fines rise this weekend
Tayford Motors in Balfield Road in May 1987 is among the garages featured in our gallery. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures of Dundee car garages and showrooms spark motoring memories
Paul Usher.
Perthshire drink-driver was hunting for pal who took his Harley Davidson for a spin
The Glenrothes boundary sign goes up as the development takes shape in 1953. Image: DC Thomson.
The birth of Glenrothes - and what Fife's new town might have been called
Graphic showing photo of Theresa Lawson from Journeycall, winner of Growth Business of the Year at the 2016 Courier Business Awards.
Journeycall: Courier Business Awards win gave us a competitive edge
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 2023. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Perthshire
Residents of the Hanover Gardens sheltered housing complex in Auchterarder outside the derelict plot.
Demand for action on Auchterarder 'disgrace' that has lain derelict for eight years
Killiecrankie Cottage.
Council blocks Killiecrankie man with accessibility needs from installing lift in his home