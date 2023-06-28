Former Perthshire hotel site now luxury £3.4m flat development for downsizing market

A Perthshire apartment development has been built with people looking to downsize in mind.

Glenfarg Apartments is a £3.4 million development of two-bedroom flats and occupies the site of the former Lomond Hotel in Glenfarg’s Main Street.

Its eye-catching and contemporary design features glass balconies on three levels.

It has been constructed with energy efficiency in mind and includes an off-grid Calor gas supply.

Glenfarg apartments an 18-year journey

Completing the apartments is the culmination of a project spanning 18 years for surveyor David Craigie, who hails from Glenfarg.

After purchasing the hotel in 2005, it took several years to obtain planning permission for the development. The hotel demolition took place in 2017.

He said: “Initially, when I learned that the hotel was to be demolished, we put in planning for a standard development of 14 apartments.

“After observing the success of a downsizing development in nearby Kinross, we embarked on some extensive market research into the potential of targeting that particular market in Glenfarg.

“We redesigned the building based on the research, reducing the number of apartments from 14 to 12, making them larger and more luxurious.”

Features include enhanced acoustic and thermal insulation. There is secure underground parking for each property, a lift and balconies.

Energy bills promotion

David brought in three friends and fellow businessmen for the project – Colin Docherty, the owner of a digital marketing and creative agency, architect Dan Prosenica, who designed the development, and John Ramage, director of civil engineering company, Ramage Young.

The businessmen behind Glenfarg Homes said the properties will appeal to people concerned about the costs of heating and maintaining large family homes, who are looking to downsize.

Construction began in 2018 but Covid got in the way of marketing the flats. Two of the flats have sold and a showhome is complete.

They are hopeful of finishing the project this year.

Colin said the development will appeal to buyers keen to lower their carbon footprint.

He said: “We thought about the latest green innovations. It was with this in mind that we decided to heat the apartments with the off grid Calor gas supply. There are also solar panels.

“We work with a leading kitchen supplier in Perthshire, with buyers able to choose from a wide selection, with further personalisation available subject to build schedule.

“We’ll even pay energy bills for a year from date of entry to all buyers who reserve an apartment before the end of August.”

The apartments have a starting price of £237,000.