Brechin business started on kitchen table named fastest growing firm in Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Brechin business started on kitchen table named fastest growing firm in Britain

Five years after it was founded, the business now has more than 200 staff and annual sales of £17.5 million.

By Gavin Harper
Join Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill.
Join Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill.

A Brechin recruitment company launched just five years ago has been named the fastest growing firm in Britain.

Recruitment business Join Talent was launched by Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill in 2019.

After more than 15 years in recruitment, she decided to turn her back on comfortable salaries and company cars to set up her own firm.

Just five years on, the recruitment business has clients in more than 20 countries.

She has ambitious plans for the firm, which include growing the headcount to 400.

Join Talent opened an office in Austin, Texas last year. That has helped with the firm’s growth.

Ms Hutchinson-O’Neill previously said: “We’re able to bid for and win business because most of the big companies need US coverage.”

The firm is set to open offices in the UAE later this year.

Join Talent fastest growing UK company

Now it has topped a list published by The Times of the quickest growing firms across the UK.

The company has grown its sales by 304% a year and now has sales of £17.5 million.

Joint Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill
Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill, founder of Brechin-based Join Talent. Image: Join Talent.

The Times’ list of the country’s fastest growing companies also includes sportswear brand Castore and Au Vodka.

Collectively the firms added £2.8 billion in revenues in the past three years and created more than 10,500 jobs.

Bella and Duke also among top 100

It is joined among the list of the country’s 100 fastest-growing firms by Fife-based pet food business Bella and Duke.

The firm, headquartered in Rosyth, was founded by Mark Scott and Tony Ottley after they both lost pet dogs to cancer

The co-founders wanted to find out why, and they developed a non-processed raw alternative to traditional pet food.

Tony Ottley and Mark Scott, founders of Bella and Duke. Image: Bella and Duke.

In 2021 they sold a minority stake for £7 million to investors led by the private equity firm BGF.

The Bella and Duke team of 135 now sells more than three million meals a month.

It reported sales in the year to March of £23.2m and the co-founders have set their sights on achieving £50m sales.

Brechin firm’s ‘remote-first’ approach

The business provides recruitment specialists and systems for large tech and financial services firms.

It operates on a “remote-first” basis, with 45% of staff based in the UK and a quarter of its workers in South Africa.

Ms Hutchinson-O’Neill said previously that having staff across the globe can be useful.

She said: “We don’t mind where someone is based. If they’ve got the right skills and they are the right culture fit, we’ll get them in.

“Because clients are spread across 23 countries, having that geographic spread across time zones is quite helpful.”

The firm won a KIng’s Award for Enterprise earlier this year.

Ms Hutchinson O’Neill attended a reception at Buckingham Palace this week to collect the prize.

King Charles meets Join Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson O’Neill. Image: Join Talent.

The mum-of-three also said she was stunned at the success of the business.

“I never dreamt we would be so successful so quickly.”

Earlier this year, she was also named among the UK’s top 100 most influential people in recognition of the company’s achievements.

More from The Courier

Upper Pitcairn enjoys a fabulous Highland Perthshire setting. Image: Savills.
Highland Perthshire farmhouse has amazing views, separate holiday cottage and renewable energy
Rachel Leitch (second right) and family with Rock Choir creator and creative director, Caroline Redman Lusher. Image: Rachel Leitch
How singing with Rock Choir in Perth and Glenrothes helps improve well-being
Environment correspondent Joanna explores the shoreline in search for beavers in their natural habitat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
I tried a Perthshire beaver tour during the summer solstice
Jordan Tasker at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Angus catfish posed as woman online in revenge porn plot
Sweet potato hash with halloumi.
Restaurant review: Charming Heaven Scent plates up divine brunches in Kinross-shire
Eric Young in his shop with the display of clocks, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Unique Cupar clock exhibition is 'a collector's dream'
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 2023. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Fife - part one
Some of the children who won prizes are pictured with the Thunderbirds in July 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
When the Thunderbirds landed in Dundee's Wellgate Centre in 1993
Dundee council leader John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
Dundee city leader takes fight to Michael Gove over investment zone snub
Professor Colin Campbell, chief executive of James Hutton Institute. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
University leaders accuse governments of failing Dundee in investment zone snub