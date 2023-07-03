Inside ‘charming’ Perthshire hotel on sale for £1m

A “charming” Victorian hotel at the heart of a Perthshire village is on sale for more than £1 million.

The Royal Hotel in Comrie has been run by its current owners for five decades.

Now though, the owners have decided to sell up and focus on their other business interests.

The Royal Hotel & The Melville Bar, which in the centre of the village, is being marketed by Christie & Co for £1.1m

‘Superb’ Royal Hotel in Perthshire for sale

The selling agents said the property has been extended and improved to provide a “superb” hotel with “charming residents’ areas. Its bar/bistro, The Melville, opened in 2021.

A large beer garden and car park are provided to the rear.

The annex across Melville Place provides staff accommodation, laundry and there are plans to create a Bothy bar.

Its ground floor features a reception, lounge, bar, library and restaurant.

On the upper floors are 11 en suite bedrooms, including one suite.

Owners to focus on other business interests

In its marketing brochure, Christie & Co said: “The Royal Hotel has been owned by the family since the 1970’s and benefited from a complete refurbishment in 1996.

“More recently, the hotel was managed by a third party.

“Following their departure the family have worked to rebuild and reposition the property as the pre-eminent leisure venue in Comrie and Strathearn district.

“The sale is to allow the family to focus on their successful main business in the Edinburgh pub sector.”