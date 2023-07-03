Inside ‘charming’ Perthshire hotel on sale for £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Inside ‘charming’ Perthshire hotel on sale for £1m

The hotel has been run by its current owners since the 1970s, but they are selling to focus on other interests.

By Gavin Harper
The exterior of the Royal Hotel and Melville Bar in Comrie, which are up for sale .
The Royal Hotel and The Melville Bar in Comrie are on the market. Image: Christie & Co.

A “charming” Victorian hotel at the heart of a Perthshire village is on sale for more than £1 million.

The Royal Hotel in Comrie has been run by its current owners for five decades.

Now though, the owners have decided to sell up and focus on their other business interests.

The Royal Hotel & The Melville Bar, which in the centre of the village, is being marketed by Christie & Co for £1.1m

‘Superb’ Royal Hotel in Perthshire for sale

The selling agents said the property has been extended and improved to provide a “superb” hotel with “charming residents’ areas. Its bar/bistro, The Melville, opened in 2021.

A large beer garden and car park are provided to the rear.

The annex across Melville Place provides staff accommodation, laundry and there are plans to create a Bothy bar.

A dining area in the Royal Hotel in Comrie. Image: Christie & Co.

Its ground floor features a reception, lounge, bar, library and restaurant.

On the upper floors are 11 en suite bedrooms, including one suite.

Owners to focus on other business interests

In its marketing brochure, Christie & Co said: “The Royal Hotel has been owned by the family since the 1970’s and benefited from a complete refurbishment in 1996.

“More recently, the hotel was managed by a third party.

The Royal Hotel has been run by its current owners since the 1970s. Image: Christie & Co.

“Following their departure the family have worked to rebuild and reposition the property as the pre-eminent leisure venue in Comrie and Strathearn district.

One of the rooms at The Royal Hotel. Image: Christie & Co.

“The sale is to allow the family to focus on their successful main business in the Edinburgh pub sector.”

More from The Courier

Nacho Novo
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's pre-season trip will be vital for team spirit - but it'll…
Hand in a crowd holding up a 'no alcohol' symbol of a wine bottle and glass with a line through it.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here's what I've learned from 100 days without alcohol
Firefighters were called to Lorimer Street (left) and Dura Street (right) over the weekend. Image: Supplied and James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee tenants feared being trapped in one of four weekend blazes
Brooke with the team at Freya's Wish HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Freya's Wish: Fights over donations 'completely ruin' Dundee charity day
Mansefield reached the final of Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: Savills.
Beautiful Perthshire house featured in Scotland's Home of the Year on sale for £800k
The assault allegedly happened at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson
Three teens charged in connection with assault in Dundee park
Ian Blackford and former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon
Ian Blackford 'didn't know about £100k SNP motorhome' in Fife
Four small dishes in Loco Rita's Dundee.
Great grub and super savings at Loco Rita's for Dundee Restaurant Week
CR0043760, Laura Devlin, Courier Country. FLying Scotsman Centenary. Picture Shows: Crowds turn out to watch The Flying Scotman as it passes through Dundee on its journey from Edinburgh to Aberdeen. Monday 3rd July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Flying Scotsman: Best pictures as famous locomotive travels through Tayside and Fife
The assault happened in Good News, Broad Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Drunken thug punched disabled shopper in Cowdenbeath