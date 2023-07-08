Sip Champagnes: Fife firm’s pride at international award win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sip Champagnes: Fife firm’s pride at international award win

The business has already secured a deal to export its products to the USA.

By Gavin Harper
Sip Champagnes has been voted Sparkling Retailer of the Year. Image: Sip Champagnes.
Sip Champagnes has been voted Sparkling Retailer of the Year. Image: Sip Champagnes.

A Fife man’s champagne company is celebrating after it won an international award.

Peter Crawford, from Balmerino, launched Sip Champagnes two years ago with business partner Daniel Blatchford.

Peter, who was born in Dundee, is one of the world’s leading authorities on champagne. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.

He launched the business after helping to supply champagne for his friend Daniel’s wedding.

Fife man ‘incredibly proud’ of award win

Sip Champagnes has been voted Sparkling Retailer of the Year at the International Wine Challenge (IWC) industry awards in London.

The IWC is seen as the world’s most rigorous annual wine competition.

Peter said he was “incredibly proud” to have won the award.

The 42-year-old said: “We put our success down to our continued focus on quality, as well as sourcing and supplying only the best small-batch, handcrafted champagne.

“With the UK’s largest collection of 60 champagne producers and over 150 individual cuvées from across 25 villages in our range, we only deal with ethically-sourced and artisan products direct from the farmer.”

Sip Champagnes co-founder Peter Crawford.
Peter Crawfird, one of the men behind Sip Champagnes. Image: Sip Champagnes.

Sip started with 55 bottles available from 28 producers. It was an immediate success, selling more than a tonne of champagne a month.

Peter added: “Despite a wider industry decline, UK consumers have certainly not lost their taste for small-batch and handcrafted champagne sourced straight from the grower.

“Champagne lovers are also willing to pay a premium for a unique, artisan and quality product, including our collection that they can’t buy anywhere else in the UK.”

Sip Champagnes ‘will go places’

Sip Champagnes was selected for the accolade by a panel of expert judges.

They said the firm has “an impressive range” and “excellent year-on-year growth”.

They added the co-founders have “an obvious passion that will undoubtedly make this a business that will go places.”

Some of Sip Champagnes’ product range. Image: Sip Champagnes.

Sip Champagnes has also been recognised with the UK champagne and sparkling specialist award from wine magazine Decanter.

And in May it celebrated its first export deal to the United States.

The business is shipping its products to California, Florida, Illinois and Montana.

More from The Courier

Sanna House has a home office in the garden that could also be a self-contained cottage. Image: Savills.
Beautiful rural home in Angus designed by its architect owner
Camper van life can be a joy – but can also become a bit of a bumpy ride. Pictured: Allan Gray and his dog Brodie in Pitlochry; and Janek Mamino's camper in the Highlands.
Van life: Is living in a camper van the ultimate hippy dream?
Elizabeth Newman. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Pitlochry Festival Theatre's The Secret Garden inspired by family life
Letham Grange continues to slip into sad decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Letham Grange: See crumbling old golf resort once called 'Scotland's Augusta'
Dundee man Murray Hackney's relative Captain James Bannerman fathered an Inuit child with whom Murray is now in email contact with
How Dundee whaling captain descendent discovered his Inuit cousin
Tyler McLelland takes aim during Boccia training.
Fife teenager has tackled rare disability to make UK world boccia team
Post Thumbnail
Verbing, the fine art of demonstrating that you aren’t very clever
Diego Pineda has agreed to join Dundee.
Dundee sign Mexican forward Diego Pineda after Antonio Portales recommendation
East Fife manager Greig McDonald. Image: SNS.
Greig McDonald adds former Dundee United youngster in double East Fife signing swoop
Lamp posts across Lochee Road following the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Car crash on busy Dundee road as eyewitnesses reveal youngster’s near miss