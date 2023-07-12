‘Pioneering’ Dundee science firm to close after more than 15 years

A Dundee life sciences firm that was founded more than 15 years ago is being wound up.

DC Biosciences, based in Broughty Ferry, was created by Professor Angus Lamond and Dr Paul Ajuh in 2006.

The firm, a spin-out of Dundee University, originally operated from Dundee Technopole as Dundee Cell Products.

It provided pharmaceutical and biotech companies with technologies and proteomics services to accelerate the development of safer drugs.

The firm underwent a rebrand in 2016 to become DC Biosciences.

Its website states it is “well-positioned” to apply “extensive knowledge and experience across a broad range of protonic disciplines”.

However, a court order has been issued for the winding up of the business.

Liquidators appointed for DC Biosciences

Callum Carmichael and Graham Smith from FRP Advisory have been appointed joint liquidators for the firm, most recently based at Millars House.

A spokesman for the liquidators said: “DC Biosciences was effectively mothballed at the start of the year after enduring serious trading problems, much of it stemming from Covid.

“The business ceased trading and it is just a wind-down process now.

“There are no assets of any significance and no employees.

Its most recent accounts, for the year to January 2022 showed losses of more than £838,854. That was an increase from a £813,262 loss the year before.

The accounts also showed just one employee over the reporting period.