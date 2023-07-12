‘Pioneering’ Dundee science firm to close after more than 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Pioneering’ Dundee science firm to close after more than 15 years

The business closed after encountering "serious" trading problems stemming from the pandemic, The Courier understands.

By Gavin Harper
The business was a spin-out from Dundee University's school of life sciences. Image: Dundee University.
The business was a spin-out from Dundee University's school of life sciences.

A Dundee life sciences firm that was founded more than 15 years ago is being wound up.

DC Biosciences, based in Broughty Ferry, was created by Professor Angus Lamond and Dr Paul Ajuh in 2006.

The firm, a spin-out of Dundee University, originally operated from Dundee Technopole as Dundee Cell Products.

It provided pharmaceutical and biotech companies with technologies and proteomics services to accelerate the development of safer drugs.

The firm underwent a rebrand in 2016 to become DC Biosciences.

Its website states it is “well-positioned” to apply “extensive knowledge and experience across a broad range of protonic disciplines”.

However, a court order has been issued for the winding up of the business.

Liquidators appointed for DC Biosciences

Callum Carmichael and Graham Smith from FRP Advisory have been appointed joint liquidators for the firm, most recently based at Millars House.

A spokesman for the liquidators said: “DC Biosciences was effectively mothballed at the start of the year after enduring serious trading problems, much of it stemming from Covid.

“The business ceased trading and it is just a wind-down process now.

“There are no assets of any significance and no employees.

Its most recent accounts, for the year to January 2022 showed losses of more than £838,854. That was an increase from a £813,262 loss the year before.

The accounts also showed just one employee over the reporting period.

