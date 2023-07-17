Inside the 95-bedroom Dundee hotel on sale for £5.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the 95-bedroom Dundee hotel on sale for £5.5m

The "well-established" venue includes a Victorian house and almost eight acres of land

By Gavin Harper
The Landmark Hotel is on sale for £5.5 million. Image: Graham + Sibbald.
The Landmark Hotel is on sale for £5.5 million. Image: Graham + Sibbald.

A 95-bedroom hotel in Dundee has gone on the market for £5.5 million.

The Landmark Hotel and Leisure Club is set within a B-listed Victorian mansion house and comes with nearly eight acres of land.

The hotel is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald, whose sales brochure describes as a “well-established and popular” hotel.

They add it is “an interesting mix of old and new”.

The Landmark Hotel. Image: Graham + Sibbald.

The brochure states: “Now, with the bedroom availability, the range of function and meeting rooms and the leisure facilities, the hotel appeals to a wide cross-section of custom from locals, local businesses, wedding and conference trade.

“Whilst a distinctly modern hotel facility, the historic mansion house provides that additional grace and quality.”

Opportunities at Dundee hotel

It adds there are opportunities for further development, subject to planning permission.

Only three of the 95 en suite rooms are in the Victorian mansion, with the others all in the “extensive” two-storey extension which was built about 30 years ago.

The hotel also has a lounge bar, restaurant and events spaces for up to 120 people.

Meanwhile its leisure facilities include a pool, gym, sauna and steam room.

The Landmark Hotel’s swimming pool. Image: Graham + Sibbald
The Landmark Hotel gym. Image: Graham + Sibbald.

Outside, a terrace, Italian maze garden and former walled garden are listed among the hotel’s prominent features.

The sales brochure also states accounts for the year to March 2023 show sales of £3.1m. It adds this is close to pre-Covid levels of £3.4m

History of Dundee’s Landmark Hotel

The original Victorian property, Greystane House, was built in 1870 by local mill owner, David Watson.

The property remained a family home until 1965 when it was converted to a small hotel.

One of the Landmark Hotel’s 95 bedrooms. Image: Graham + Sibbald

In the mid-1970s it became part of the Swallow Group and under this name changed hands a few times.

In 2009 BDL Select took ownership of the property and undertook a complete refurbishment and extension programme and it was then that it was renamed ‘The Landmark Dundee’.

A dining area at the Landmark Hotel. Image: Graham + Sibbald.

More recently it was branded as a Hilton DoubleTree hotel, but reverted to The Landmark Hotel & Leisure Club during the pandemic.

