Inside the 95-bedroom Dundee hotel on sale for £5.5m

A 95-bedroom hotel in Dundee has gone on the market for £5.5 million.

The Landmark Hotel and Leisure Club is set within a B-listed Victorian mansion house and comes with nearly eight acres of land.

The hotel is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald, whose sales brochure describes as a “well-established and popular” hotel.

They add it is “an interesting mix of old and new”.

The brochure states: “Now, with the bedroom availability, the range of function and meeting rooms and the leisure facilities, the hotel appeals to a wide cross-section of custom from locals, local businesses, wedding and conference trade.

“Whilst a distinctly modern hotel facility, the historic mansion house provides that additional grace and quality.”

Opportunities at Dundee hotel

It adds there are opportunities for further development, subject to planning permission.

Only three of the 95 en suite rooms are in the Victorian mansion, with the others all in the “extensive” two-storey extension which was built about 30 years ago.

The hotel also has a lounge bar, restaurant and events spaces for up to 120 people.

Meanwhile its leisure facilities include a pool, gym, sauna and steam room.

Outside, a terrace, Italian maze garden and former walled garden are listed among the hotel’s prominent features.

The sales brochure also states accounts for the year to March 2023 show sales of £3.1m. It adds this is close to pre-Covid levels of £3.4m

History of Dundee’s Landmark Hotel

The original Victorian property, Greystane House, was built in 1870 by local mill owner, David Watson.

The property remained a family home until 1965 when it was converted to a small hotel.

In the mid-1970s it became part of the Swallow Group and under this name changed hands a few times.

In 2009 BDL Select took ownership of the property and undertook a complete refurbishment and extension programme and it was then that it was renamed ‘The Landmark Dundee’.

More recently it was branded as a Hilton DoubleTree hotel, but reverted to The Landmark Hotel & Leisure Club during the pandemic.