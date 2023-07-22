Dundee printers moves to ‘bigger and better’ city centre premises

A family-run Dundee printing firm has moved premises after more than three decades on Perth Road.

Urban Print was established by Frank Urban, who gave up his job as print manager at Dundee City Council to launch the business in 1988.

Carole explained how Urban Print came into existence in the late-1980s.

She said: “Frank had always fancied giving setting up his own business. We had young children so it was very difficult.

“When the kids got a little bit older, he saw the premises on Perth Road, and decided to go for it.

“We started with nothing and bit the bullet and went for it.”

More than three decades on, the business is going strong and is a full family affair.

Their eldest son Richard is now at the helm of the business, with Frank and Carole still involved. Their youngest son Mark also helps out.

Urban Print offers a range of printing services and makes leaflets, brochures, booklets and business cards.

Urban Print’s new Dundee premises

The business has undergone a major change this year, relocating to West Wynd from its Perth Road home.

After being a staple of Perth Road for 35 years, rising rent forced the family to look for an alternative premises.

Carole said: “We were about to sign another lease, but the rent was going up for the second year.

“We’d never thought of moving from Perth Road because of the student population, which is a big part of our income.

“My husband decided to have a look around, and this property was available. It’s only about 150 yards from where we were so it’s not been a massive change.”

She said the decision was a “no brainer” and added their new home is “bigger, and cheaper” than the Perth Road shop.

“It’s taken some getting used to,” Carole adds.

“But we’ve got more space here, so we can get ourselves organised better. We’ve also got some car parking, which is really helpful.”

‘It’s quite an achievement’

She said the business – which relies on the city’s student population for much of its business – has endured some difficult times over the past three-and-a-half decades.

Those include during the pandemic, when business virtually ground to a halt.

Carole said: “It was hard. We didn’t have much business at all.

“I’m not sure how we managed it. We didn’t get as much help as some other businesses did so it was difficult.

“A couple of printers closed, and we managed to pick up a bit of business.

“The standing costs didn’t change, so it is quite amazing that we managed to get through it all. It’s quite an achievement.”