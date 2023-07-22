Dundee printers moves to ‘bigger and better’ city centre premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Dundee printers moves to ‘bigger and better’ city centre premises

The family business was forced to look elsewhere with its rent set to soar for the second time in two years.

By Gavin Harper
The Urban family behind the business - Richard, Carole, Frank and Mark. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Urban family behind the business - Richard, Carole, Frank and Mark. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A family-run Dundee printing firm has moved premises after more than three decades on Perth Road.

Urban Print was established by Frank Urban, who gave up his job as print manager at Dundee City Council to launch the business in 1988.

Carole explained how Urban Print came into existence in the late-1980s.

She said: “Frank had always fancied giving setting up his own business. We had young children so it was very difficult.

“When the kids got a little bit older, he saw the premises on Perth Road, and decided to go for it.

“We started with nothing and bit the bullet and went for it.”

Mark, Frank, Carole and Richard Urban. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More than three decades on, the business is going strong and is a full family affair.

Their eldest son Richard is now at the helm of the business, with Frank and Carole still involved. Their youngest son Mark also helps out.

Urban Print offers a range of printing services and makes leaflets, brochures, booklets and business cards.

Urban Print’s new Dundee premises

The business has undergone a major change this year, relocating to West Wynd from its Perth Road home.

After being a staple of Perth Road for 35 years, rising rent forced the family to look for an alternative premises.

Carole said: “We were about to sign another lease, but the rent was going up for the second year.

“We’d never thought of moving from Perth Road because of the student population, which is a big part of our income.

Ubran Print has operated in Dundee for more than 35 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“My husband decided to have a look around, and this property was available. It’s only about 150 yards from where we were so it’s not been a massive change.”

She said the decision was a “no brainer” and added their new home is “bigger, and cheaper” than the Perth Road shop.

“It’s taken some getting used to,” Carole adds.

“But we’ve got more space here, so we can get ourselves organised better. We’ve also got some car parking, which is really helpful.”

‘It’s quite an achievement’

She said the business – which relies on the city’s student population for much of its business – has endured some difficult times over the past three-and-a-half decades.

Those include during the pandemic, when business virtually ground to a halt.

Carole said: “It was hard. We didn’t have much business at all.

“I’m not sure how we managed it. We didn’t get as much help as some other businesses did so it was difficult.

“A couple of printers closed, and we managed to pick up a bit of business.

“The standing costs didn’t change, so it is quite amazing that we managed to get through it all. It’s quite an achievement.”

