Award-winning Perthshire hotel and resort on sale for £7.5m

An award-winning hotel and resort in Gleneagles is on sale for £7.5 million.

Wyndham Duchally Country Estate, set within 27 acres of land, includes 27 lodges and a nine-bed country house.

The estate also has a leisure complex which houses a café, heated pool, gym, spa, sauna and hot tub.

Knight Frank is marketing the property, which was built in 1838 and originally owned by the wealthy Monteath family.

Gleneagles hotel and resort for sale

It said the Gleneagles estate has “considerable potential” for further growth, while adding it enjoys strong turnover.

The agents said: “Located at the base of the Scottish Highlands, the hotel is surrounded by green hills and lochs.

“Situated 40 miles from Edinburgh and Glasgow, the area is known for its array of championship golf courses and historical attractions, such as Stirling Castle and Scone Palace.”

“The hotel also provides an award-winning food and beverage offering, including the Monteath restaurant, a whisky bar, and private gin distillery, which offers gin masterclasses.”

Gleneagles estate a ‘unique opportunity’

Ryan Lynn, hotels partner at Knight Frank, said: “This is a unique opportunity for investors to acquire a reputable business after a highly successful long-standing ownership for over 20 years.

“The prime area, which is renowned for its natural beauty and historical factors, acts a strong selling point, attracting visitors from across the UK as well as overseas.

“With current business reflecting a strong turnover, there is considerable potential for further growth.”

Mr Lynn said the future developments could include an additional 40 apartments.

There are also plans to update the existing lodges and add EV charging points.

He added: “We expect the opportunity to generate high levels of interest from potential investors.”