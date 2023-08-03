Award-winning Perthshire hotel and resort on sale for £7.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning Perthshire hotel and resort on sale for £7.5m

The estate, which includes a country house, lodges and a leisure complex, has "considerable potential” for further growth, the agents said.

By Gavin Harper
Wyndham Duchally Country Estate. Image: Knight Frank.
Wyndham Duchally Country Estate. Image: Knight Frank.

An award-winning hotel and resort in Gleneagles is on sale for £7.5 million.

Wyndham Duchally Country Estate, set within 27 acres of land, includes 27 lodges and a nine-bed country house.

The estate also has a leisure complex which houses a café, heated pool, gym, spa, sauna and hot tub.

Knight Frank is marketing the property, which was built in 1838 and originally owned by the wealthy Monteath family.

Gleneagles hotel and resort for sale

It said the Gleneagles estate has “considerable potential” for further growth, while adding it enjoys strong turnover.

The agents said: “Located at the base of the Scottish Highlands, the hotel is surrounded by green hills and lochs.

The estate includes a country house, lodges and a leisure complex. Image: Knight Frank.

“Situated 40 miles from Edinburgh and Glasgow, the area is known for its array of championship golf courses and historical attractions, such as Stirling Castle and Scone Palace.”

“The hotel also provides an award-winning food and beverage offering, including the Monteath restaurant, a whisky bar, and private gin distillery, which offers gin masterclasses.”

Gleneagles estate a ‘unique opportunity’

Ryan Lynn, hotels partner at Knight Frank, said: “This is a unique opportunity for investors to acquire a reputable business after a highly successful long-standing ownership for over 20 years.

“The prime area, which is renowned for its natural beauty and historical factors, acts a strong selling point, attracting visitors from across the UK as well as overseas.

“With current business reflecting a strong turnover, there is considerable potential for further growth.”

Wyndham Duchally Country Estate. Image: Knight Frank.

Mr Lynn said the future developments could include an additional 40 apartments.

There are also plans to update the existing lodges and add EV charging points.

He added: “We expect the opportunity to generate high levels of interest from potential investors.”

