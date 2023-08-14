Wilkies confirms closing date for Kirkcaldy clothing store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Wilkies confirms closing date for Kirkcaldy clothing store

Wilkies collapsed into administration, and despite a rescue deal for the company, the Kirkcaldy shop was not saved from closure.

By Gavin Harper
Wilkies in Kirkcaldy Image: Google Maps.
Wilkies in Kirkcaldy Image: Google Maps.

The Wilkies clothing store in Kirkcaldy will close for the final time next week after nearly four decades in the Fife town.

Rising costs and a drop in sales following the pandemic saw the firm collapse into administration this summer.

Administrators Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden, from Interpath Advisory, immediately sold six stores to a new company, Wilkies Trading.

That move, which included Wilkies’ Perth store, saved more than 50 jobs. Its Dundee store closed earlier this year.

However, the Kirkcaldy branch was not saved as part of the deal.

Other stores closed immediately, with the Lang Toun shop kept open to sell off remaining stock.

However, the administrators have now confirmed it will close for the last time on August 24.

‘Huge thanks’ to Kirkcaldy Wilkies staff

From Tuesday, discounts across all departments in the store will increase from 20% to 50%.

Mr McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland, added: “As we enter the final days of trading at the Kirkcaldy store, we would encourage shoppers to head on down as we sell out all of the remaining stock.”

Wilkies store in Dundee closed earlier this year, now its Kirkcaldy branch is to follow suit next week.

He also thanked the 10 staff who were retained by administrators to help with trading for their efforts.

“Once again we’d like to express our huge thanks to the dedicated staff at Kirkcaldy, who have shown such professionalism over the past seven weeks,” Mr McAlinden added.

Shop closure a blow to Fife town

Wilkies opened in Kirkcaldy High Street in 1986 having bought Bogie’s, which traded from the same site since 1893.

The closure has been described as the “latest blow” to Kirkcaldy by councillor Judy Hamilton.

Councillor Judy Hamilton
Councillor Judy Hamilton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

She previously said: “It’s a huge blow to the high street. It’s sad to see an independent business closing.”

And readers of The Courier also expressed their disappointment at the news.

More from Business

Milldeans Farm is on sale for £850k Image: Savils.
Fife farm with 'first-class' horse riding facilities on sale for £850k
The co-founder of clothing firm Superdry has been banned from the roads after admitting drink-driving (Ian West/PA)
Superdry fashion boss banned from road for drink-driving
The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged in the three months to the end of June (Victoria Jones/PA)
Unemployment rate expected to remain at 4%
Wilko is continuing to trade and has not announced any redundancies after formally entering insolvency last week (Sam Russell/PA)
Wilko administrators set Wednesday deadline for potential bidders
The BBC studios at Maida Vale in London. The site has been sold to a group including Hans Zimmer after being put up for sale last year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
BBC sells Maida Vale Studios to Hans Zimmer-backed group
Antananarivo is the capital of Madagascar (Alamy/PA)
Madagascar president’s chief of staff charged with UK bribery offence
Amazon is rolling out a new generative AI feature designed to help shoppers determine at a glance what other customers have said about a product before they spend time reading through individual reviews (Niall Carson/PA)
Amazon rolling out generative AI feature that summarises product reviews
BDO’s poll found that businesses were trying to scale back spending (James Manning/PA)
UK firms look to pause staff pay rises as consumer spending wanes, survey finds
small and medium-sized businesses face significant challenges when it comes to decarbonising (David Parry/PA)
Government launches sustainability hub to help 5.5m small businesses decarbonise
Lok’nStore said that occupancy levels raised fairly unchanged. (Simon Evans/Alamy)
Prices rise at Lok’nStore as demand stays strong, business says