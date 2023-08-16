Jobs created as Chinese firm chooses Fife for first UK factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jobs created as Chinese firm chooses Fife for first UK factory

The firm looked at sites in France and Belgium - but instead has moved to Glenrothes.

By Gavin Harper
Dot Smith (Fife Council)) with councillor Altany Craik, Sunhope Packaging Machinery UK managing director Andy Lindsay; Allan Zhu, chief executive of Sunhope Packaging Machinery; Fraser McKee from Business Gateway Fife; Donna Ness from Scottish Development International and Daniel Laing from Fife Council).. Image: Fife Council.
Up to 20 jobs could be created after a Chinese-based manufacturing company chose Fife as its UK base.

Sunhope Packaging Machinery (UK) Ltd is the new division established by Sunhope Packaging Machinery (Zhenjiang) Co. Ltd.

The business, based in Zhenjiang City in the Jiangsu province, has chosen to set up its UK operations in a unit at Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.

It has been involved in the manufacture of machinery for over 30 years.

In recent times, the business has grown to be the leading manufacturer of paper bag machines and equipment for the packaging industry in China.

Glenrothes chosen over France and Belgium

The Chinese firm has worked with Scottish Development International (SDI) and InvestFife to acquire the unit at Southfield Industrial Estate.

After considering sites in France, the Netherlands and Belgium, Sunhope chose to establish a factory in the UK.

Units at Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.
The firm chose the Glenrothes site, formerly occupied by Barr Printing, due to its proximity to existing Sunhope customers.

Its easy access to major road networks, and Edinburgh Airport, were also factors behind the selection of the site.

The new factory will also serve as a training hub.

‘Significant’ investment in Fife site

Andy Lindsay, managing director of Sunhope’s UK arm, said: “As a business our parent company has invested significantly in this project.

“Having the support, help and advice offered through SDI, Invest Fife, and Business Gateway Fife has been paramount to ensure the success of the investment in Fife.

“We’ve been able to secure grants and funding for various projects, alongside practical support in assisting with accountancy and IT assistance.

“During these financially challenging times, all help and advice is invaluable.”

Packaging firm welcomed to Fife

Mark Hallan is Scottish Enterprise’s director of global investment.

He said: “Sunhope Packaging’s decision to invest in Scotland is great news for the country’s economy and the local workforce in Fife.

“Our inward investment specialists in China have established a productive relationship with Sunhope.

“They were able to highlight why Scotland was an ideal location for its European technology support centre.

Councillor Altany Craik said the firm’s arrival in Fife will make “a positive impact on the local economy and the local job market.”

Councillor Altany Craik

He said the council would continue to support the business as it establishes its presence in Fife.

With the refurbishment of the factory nearly complete, Sunhope is set to begin the next stage of work.

That will see the factory equipped with machinery and equipment from China in the next few months.

Conversation