Jobs created as Chinese firm chooses Fife for first UK factory

Up to 20 jobs could be created after a Chinese-based manufacturing company chose Fife as its UK base.

Sunhope Packaging Machinery (UK) Ltd is the new division established by Sunhope Packaging Machinery (Zhenjiang) Co. Ltd.

The business, based in Zhenjiang City in the Jiangsu province, has chosen to set up its UK operations in a unit at Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.

It has been involved in the manufacture of machinery for over 30 years.

In recent times, the business has grown to be the leading manufacturer of paper bag machines and equipment for the packaging industry in China.

Glenrothes chosen over France and Belgium

The Chinese firm has worked with Scottish Development International (SDI) and InvestFife to acquire the unit at Southfield Industrial Estate.

After considering sites in France, the Netherlands and Belgium, Sunhope chose to establish a factory in the UK.

The firm chose the Glenrothes site, formerly occupied by Barr Printing, due to its proximity to existing Sunhope customers.

Its easy access to major road networks, and Edinburgh Airport, were also factors behind the selection of the site.

The new factory will also serve as a training hub.

‘Significant’ investment in Fife site

Andy Lindsay, managing director of Sunhope’s UK arm, said: “As a business our parent company has invested significantly in this project.

“Having the support, help and advice offered through SDI, Invest Fife, and Business Gateway Fife has been paramount to ensure the success of the investment in Fife.

“We’ve been able to secure grants and funding for various projects, alongside practical support in assisting with accountancy and IT assistance.

“During these financially challenging times, all help and advice is invaluable.”

Packaging firm welcomed to Fife

Mark Hallan is Scottish Enterprise’s director of global investment.

He said: “Sunhope Packaging’s decision to invest in Scotland is great news for the country’s economy and the local workforce in Fife.

“Our inward investment specialists in China have established a productive relationship with Sunhope.

“They were able to highlight why Scotland was an ideal location for its European technology support centre.

Councillor Altany Craik said the firm’s arrival in Fife will make “a positive impact on the local economy and the local job market.”

He said the council would continue to support the business as it establishes its presence in Fife.

With the refurbishment of the factory nearly complete, Sunhope is set to begin the next stage of work.

That will see the factory equipped with machinery and equipment from China in the next few months.