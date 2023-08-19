New Dundee pharmacy owner’s passion to serve community

The new owner of a former Lloyds Pharmacy in Dundee has outlined his plans for the business.

Alan Gallagher has taken over the former Lloyds premises in Barnhill after the group sold off its portfolio of pharmacies earlier this year.

It has rebranded to Gallagher Pharmacy.

He has extensive experience in the industry and spent the past decade managing a pharmacy in Broughty Ferry.

Now he’s taken the decision to step out on his own.

New Dundee pharmacy owner

A number of Lloyds Pharmacy branches in Dundee were put on sale earlier this year.

The pharmacies at Lochee and Menzieshill were acquired by Davidsons Chemists.

Alan, who grew up in Ireland but now lives in Dundee, said: “I was really attracted to the Barnhill location at Campfield Square.

“It is a bustling area with great surrounding business all doing great work. Availability of parking is also very important.

“After working for 10 years in Broughty Ferry I know parking can be very difficult when people were trying to pop in for their prescriptions. Barnhill gives you that access.”

Alan took over earlier this summer, and said the early days were challenging.

“The beginning took a lot of work to pull the pharmacy back from where it had slipped with the previous owners, but the local community were very patient and supportive during that time.

“The last year had seen a lot of people decide to go elsewhere for their prescriptions due to the decline in pharmacy services.

“Local people were having to travel to Broughty Ferry to get prescriptions filled.

“Thankfully we are now able to offer the local community a much better service.

“We’re seeing more customers returning to us.”

Plans to grow services in Dundee pharmacy

Alan is currently training to deliver a travel health clinic.

He hopes to offer people who are planning extended trip overseas a package of healthcare tailored to their trip.

Alan adds: “We also bought a new delivery van.

“We also offer a free prescription collection from your doctors surgery and a free medicine delivery service.”

However, while he has plans for his Dundee business, he is not looking to acquire more pharmacies.

He said: “Instead I’ll look to invest in this pharmacy.

“I hope to see the Gallagher Pharmacy become a one-stop-shop for all things healthcare.

“I plan to introduce more services to cater for the needs of the local community.

“The pharmacy is located within a double unit. There is plenty of scope to build more consultation rooms and offer more services in the future.”