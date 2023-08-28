Delivery firm recruiting for more than 200 Tayside and Fife couriers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delivery firm recruiting for more than 200 Tayside and Fife couriers

Jobs paying £16 an hour need to be filled ahead of Christmas rush.

By Rob McLaren
Dozens of courier jobs need to be filled before Christmas. Image: Evri
Dozens of courier jobs need to be filled before Christmas. Image: Evri

Parcel delivery company Evri has created more than 200 new jobs in Tayside and Fife.

The company, which formerly traded as Hermes, is anticipating an explosion in demand ahead of Christmas.

Evri typically delivers 2.5 million parcels a day in the UK, but this rises to 4 million a day ahead of December 25.

In response, it is investing £45 million to prepare for the festive period as well as creating 5,000 jobs.

Tayside and Fife Evri jobs

Evri said the jobs available are a mixture of permanent and temporary contracts. They try to assign drivers to an area that’s local to them.

Typically a courier delivers between 100 and 150 parcels a day within a two square mile area, the firm said.

More rural rounds deliver fewer parcels over a larger area.

The jobs cover the period from the run up to Black Friday at the start of November until Christmas.

Couriers are expected to deliver up to 150 parcels a day. Image: Evri

In Dundee, the company is recruiting for 39 new jobs, with another 15 classed as the Invergowrie area. There are 20 new roles in Perth.

In Angus there are nine jobs in Arbroath, seven in Kirriemuir, six in Montrose and one in Forfar.

There are more than 100 staff required in Fife alone – 61 jobs in Glenrothes, 13 in Cupar and 30 in Rosyth.

The firm is also recruiting for warehouse and driver roles in Dundee.

Pay and conditions

Evri said couriers typically earn around £16 per hour and have the flexibility of delivering parcels any time between 8am and 8pm.

Couriers will often be delivering in their local area, within familiar surroundings and usually not too far from home which helps deliveries to be made around other commitments.

Gary Robinson, director of couriers and final mile at Evri, said: “As we head into our busiest period, we’re embarking on our biggest recruitment drive of the year.

“We’ve made it easy to submit an application, attend an introductory call with the local community delivery manager and then begin training.

“We’ve seen couriers start at Christmas time and they’re still enjoying delivering for Evri 20 years later.”

There is more information at www.beacourier.co.uk

Conversation