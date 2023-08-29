Montrose Port: Record number of vessels and £25m impact on Angus economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose Port: Record number of vessels and £25m impact on Angus economy

“We have not only surpassed our forecasts but also solidified our position as a key player in the offshore wind sector."

By Rob McLaren
Montrose Port.
Montrose Port welcomed a record number of vessels last year as it contributed a £25 million impact to the Angus economy, a new report has found.

In the 2022/23 financial year, 576 vessels docked at Montrose, a 10% increase from 2021/22.

The gross tonnage was 2,943,029 compared to 2,240,939 the previous year.

Montrose Port Authority chief executive Captain Tom Hutchison, said: “Our exceptional growth and achievements over the past year are a testament to our dedication and strategic vision.

“We have not only surpassed our forecasts but also solidified our position as a key player in the offshore wind sector.

“We have been able to create valuable job opportunities for our region.

“We’re not just expanding as a port. We’re expanding as a source of livelihood for our community.

“Our commitment to investing in both our infrastructure and community remains unwavering, ensuring that Montrose continues to thrive as a hub of economic activity, growth and innovation.”

The port said its turnover figure, which as a trust port it does not have to disclose, increased by 34%.

The Seagreen and Inch Cape offshore wind projects have both set up operations and maintenance bases at Montrose.

More than a fifth of the port’s total revenue can now be attributed to the offshore wind sector.

Montrose Port economic impact

Meanwhile an economic impact study showed the port’s contribution to Montrose and Angus.

The port directly and indirectly sustains 384 permanent, full-time employees, generating £13.6m in annual salaries and £25.7m net gross value added (GVA) to the regional economy.

Montrose Port Authority chief executive Captain Tom Hutchison. Image: Montrose Port Authority.

Neil MacCallum, managing director of Beaver Economics, which conducted the study, said he is confident the impact will increase further as more companies arrive at the port.

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside said: “Its impressive economic contribution further showcases Montrose’s pivotal role as a catalyst for prosperity and innovation.

“We look forward to the continued benefit they bring to our region.”

Montrose Port contributes £36.4m net GVA to Scotland, the report found.

Investments at Montrose Port

Montrose Port reinvests all its profits back into its infrastructure and local community in accordance with its trust port status.

Over the past year, the port invested £800,000 into its new purpose-built pilot boat and more than £350,000 into its new decommissioning base.

The port has also invested a six-figure sum into an advanced composites facility on-site, developed by Balmoral Comtec.

Montrose Port Authority’s new South Esk pilot boat. unknown. Image: Montrose Port Authority

This facility is geared towards the production of large-scale components for the offshore energy sector.

Balmoral Comtec chose Montrose for its quayside facility to service the offshore industries more effectively as it strengthens its commitment to the wind, wave and tidal energy sectors.

Montrose Port Authority contributed £92,000 in donations and sponsorships to local causes and charities through its community fund.

Conversation