Female-led businesses in Tayside and Fife among Scotland’s best

Several female-led businesses from across Tayside and Fife have been chosen as finalists for this year’s Women Enterprise Scotland Awards.

Chloe Oswald, who runs Forfar-based Chocolatia, is in the running to win start-up business of the year.

A former pastry chef and chocolatier at Gleneagles Hotel, Chloe set up the business during the pandemic.

Susie Black, who runs her own fitness business in Coupar Angus, is among the nominees for the resilient business of the year prize.

An architect based in Newport-on-Tay, Kirsty Maguire, is among the nominees for net zero business of the year.

Kirsty Lunn, the founder and creative director of Molke, is on the shortlist for purpose-led business of the year.

She set up the Perth underwear manufacturer from home in 2015 after difficulties finding a suitable bra. It now employs 18 staff.

Meanwhile Ann Johnson, who co-founded Blaze Manufacturing Solutions with her husband Howard in 2006, is nominated for inspiring leader of the year.

The Laurencekirk business specialises in fire safety protection equipment.

‘Vital’ to celebrate success of female business leaders

Women’s Enterprise Scotland chief executive Carolyn Currie said: “Our awards recognise the considerable contribution women-led businesses make to Scotland’s economy.

“The cost of business crisis, coming so closely after the Covid-19 pandemic, has placed many businesses under more pressure than ever.

“It is vital that we put the achievements and the resilience of our women business leaders in the spotlight as they continue to innovate and push forward.”

Carolyn said the calibre of entries was very high. She added the judging panel had a “very challenging task” to come up with the shortlists.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow on October 26, where BAFTA-winning television journalist Kirsty Wark will be the keynote speaker..