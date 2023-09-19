Female-led businesses in Tayside and Fife among Scotland’s best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Female-led businesses in Tayside and Fife among Scotland’s best

Several businesses from across Tayside and Fife have been recognised for their contribution to the economy.

By Gavin Harper
Chocolatier Chloe Oswald in her Chocolatia apron holding a bowl of chocolate and her 3-star Great Taste award collection.
Chocolatia owner Chloe Oswald. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Several female-led businesses from across Tayside and Fife have been chosen as finalists for this year’s Women Enterprise Scotland Awards.

Chloe Oswald, who runs Forfar-based Chocolatia, is in the running to win start-up business of the year.

A former pastry chef and chocolatier at Gleneagles Hotel, Chloe set up the business during the pandemic.

Susie Black, who runs her own fitness business in Coupar Angus, is among the nominees for the resilient business of the year prize.

Susie Black is a personal trainer and pilates instructor based in Coupar Angus

An architect based in Newport-on-Tay, Kirsty Maguire, is among the nominees for net zero business of the year.

Kirsty Lunn, the founder and creative director of Molke, is on the shortlist for purpose-led business of the year.

Molke founder and creative director Kirsty Lunn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

She set up the Perth underwear manufacturer from home in 2015 after difficulties finding a suitable bra. It now employs 18 staff.

Meanwhile Ann Johnson, who co-founded Blaze Manufacturing Solutions with her husband Howard in 2006, is nominated for inspiring leader of the year.

The Laurencekirk business specialises in fire safety protection equipment.

‘Vital’ to celebrate success of female business leaders

Women’s Enterprise Scotland chief executive Carolyn Currie said: “Our awards recognise the considerable contribution women-led businesses make to Scotland’s economy.

“The cost of business crisis, coming so closely after the Covid-19 pandemic, has placed many businesses under more pressure than ever.

Carolyn Currie, chief executive of Womens Enterprise Scotland.

“It is vital that we put the achievements and the resilience of our women business leaders in the spotlight as they continue to innovate and push forward.”

Carolyn said the calibre of entries was very high. She added the judging panel had a “very challenging task” to come up with the shortlists.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow on October 26, where BAFTA-winning television journalist Kirsty Wark will be the keynote speaker..

