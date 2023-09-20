£6.2m of taxpayers’ cash to subsidise Dundee to London flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

£6.2m of taxpayers’ cash to subsidise Dundee to London flights

Dundee to London route has been the subject of a public service obligation agreement since 2019.

By Gavin Harper
A flight landing at Dundee Airport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A flight landing at Dundee Airport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Government subsidies for flights between Dundee and London will cost more than £6 million over the next two years.

The money to fund the flights, which totals £6.2m, will come from Dundee City Council, the UK Government and the Scottish Government.

Last year, Dundee City Council contributed £525,000 towards the funding. However, the local authority did not say how much it is contributing this time.

The Dundee to London route is currently operated by Loganair. Earlier this year, its capital destination switched from London City Airport to Heathrow.

A Loganair aircraft ready for takeoff from Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

That was met with a mixed response from some – including The Apprentice star Mike Soutar.

Loganair’s service to Heathrow consists of a twice daily weekday return flight and one return flight on a Sunday.

Funding for Dundee to London flights

The Dundee to London route has been the subject of a public service obligation agreement since 2019.

This was introduced because the route is seen as important for the economy of the region. However passenger numbers are not large enough to ensure it can make money.

The operator receives public cash to plug the gap.

Dundee City Council has lodged a request with the government’s subsidy advice unit (SAU), which it states will go to Loganair.

The SAU will prepare a report which will consider whether the subsidy meets the subsidy control requirements. Its findings will be published next month.

Dundee Airport
Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Despite the request naming Loganair, a Dundee City Council spokesperson said it does not mean the contract has been awarded to the firm.

“The Dundee Airport to London air services public service obligation (PSO) is seeking to procure the services of an airline operator to provide a scheduled air service between Dundee Airport and a London airport.

“A request to the subsidy advice unit forms part of this process and does not indicate that a contract has been awarded at this time.

“The PSO contract currently operating from Dundee Airport has been financially supported by the UK and Scottish Governments, with assistance provided by Dundee City Council.”

‘Ongoing value’ of Dundee Airport

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL), which runs Dundee Airport, reported a jump in passenger numbers..

Dundee Airport saw a 59.2% increase to 41,127 for 2022/23, up from 25,828 passengers the year before.

However in 2020/21, when the airport was severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions, that figure was just 4,751.

A Loganair flight landing at Dundee airport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The council spokesperson added: “We recognise the ongoing value of the airport to the local economy through the connectivity it provides for local businesses and people, and in supporting local jobs.

“The link to and from Heathrow will also increase international passenger numbers by connecting to BA’s global route network.

“A report on the latest PSO procedure will be considered by councillors before any decision is made.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We continue to engage with Dundee City Council on their plans for the next PSO, and remain committed to working with the Council and HIAL to explore how the airport can best make a positive contribution to Dundee and the wider regional economy.”

Loganair said it would not comment. It said it is committed to providing the people of Dundee with a reliable and frequent air service to London.

A spokesman for the department of transport said it would not comment while the proposal is being considered by the SAU.

Conversation