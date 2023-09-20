Dundonian with 3,000 trainers opens new Wellgate shop

Trainer shop Dundee Sole has made its move from the Hilltown into much larger premises in the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

The business specialises in reselling vintage trainers with an emphasis on the Adidas brand.

Kris Boyle said he’s already noticed a big upturn in trade since he opened the new shop on Saturday.

He said: “It’s crazy how big the difference is – the footfall of the new shop is 20 times more, maybe 50 times more.

“We are right across from the gym which has thousands of members, which helps.

“It was a risk moving the shop – there are bigger costs – but it was a case of ‘he who dares wins’.”

What’s on offer at Dundee Sole in Wellgate

Kris started his businesses advertising trainers for sale through online social media platforms.

He opened the Hilltown shop, which had a mural of Adidas shoes painted on its shutters, in 2019.

The new location has more than 200 shoes on display – though Kris has many, many more.

“I’ve been collecting for years and have a huge amount of stock – around 3,000 trainers.

“The new shop has given me a bigger workshop to repair and clean shoes and much more on display.

“And I’m still buying shoes – I get new stock from people every day who come into the shop.”

It also cleans and repairs trainers of any brand and sells new and used clothing.

‘Mad collectors’ and £350 shoes

Kris said the cost-of-living crisis has impacted demand, but he said he has a large customer base of “mad” collectors as well as people looking for frequent cleans.

His most expensive shoes in the shop are currently selling for £350 – a pair of 1998 ZX Adidas trainers with Germany colours. He also has a pair of Liam Gallagher designed Adidas shoes selling for £300.

He adds: “I hope the new shop means more people are aware of what I do.

“A big trend at the moment is 1980s tracksuits from Italian brands, which we stock.

“As I always say, fashion’s temporary, style is permanent.”