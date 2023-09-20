Dundonian with 3,000 trainers opens new Wellgate shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundonian with 3,000 trainers opens new Wellgate shop

“As I always say, fashion’s temporary, style is permanent,” says Adidas-loving owner Kris Boyle.

By Rob McLaren
Dundee Sole owner Kris Boyle in the new shop in the Wellgate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee Sole owner Kris Boyle in the new shop in the Wellgate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Trainer shop Dundee Sole has made its move from the Hilltown into much larger premises in the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

The business specialises in reselling vintage trainers with an emphasis on the Adidas brand.

Kris Boyle said he’s already noticed a big upturn in trade since he opened the new shop on Saturday.

He said: “It’s crazy how big the difference is – the footfall of the new shop is 20 times more, maybe 50 times more.

Dundee vintage trainer shop, Dundee Sole
Kris with some of his trainer collection. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“We are right across from the gym which has thousands of members, which helps.

“It was a risk moving the shop – there are bigger costs – but it was a case of ‘he who dares wins’.”

What’s on offer at Dundee Sole in Wellgate

Kris started his businesses advertising trainers for sale through online social media platforms.

He opened the Hilltown shop, which had a mural of Adidas shoes painted on its shutters, in 2019.

The new location has more than 200 shoes on display – though Kris has many, many more.

“I’ve been collecting for years and have a huge amount of stock – around 3,000 trainers.

Inside the new Dundee Sole premises at the Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The shop is an Adidas specialist but also sells other brands and clothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The new shop has given me a bigger workshop to repair and clean shoes and much more on display.

“And I’m still buying shoes – I get new stock from people every day who come into the shop.”

It also cleans and repairs trainers of any brand and sells new and used clothing.

‘Mad collectors’ and £350 shoes

Kris said the cost-of-living crisis has impacted demand, but he said he has a large customer base of “mad” collectors as well as people looking for frequent cleans.

His most expensive shoes in the shop are currently selling for £350 – a pair of 1998 ZX Adidas trainers with Germany colours. He also has a pair of Liam Gallagher designed Adidas shoes selling for £300.

Owner Kris Boyle is delighted to have more football at the new shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He adds: “I hope the new shop means more people are aware of what I do.

“A big trend at the moment is 1980s tracksuits from Italian brands, which we stock.

“As I always say, fashion’s temporary, style is permanent.”

Conversation