New Monifieth nursery to open seven days a week

Francesca Paesano and Caroline McDiarmid first became friends more than 20 years ago while working at the Teddy Bear Nursery Club in Dundee.

And owning their own nursery together one day has been a dream they have both shared.

Remarkably, the pair have acquired a nursery in Perth and will open a new childcare facility in Monifieth within a matter of months.

They became owners of Daisy Chain Nursery in Perth’s West Mains Avenue in August.

On Monday they will open Teddy Bear Childcare within David Lloyd gym in Monifieth. Previously Busy Bees operated a nursery there before it closed in February 2021.

Owners after years of working with children

The transition to being business owners has followed long careers in childcare.

Caroline, 38, started working as a 16-year-old apprentice and has since been a manager at several local nurseries.

Meanwhile Francesca went from working in nurseries to being a nanny in London and Amsterdam. The mum-of-four returned to Dundee eight years ago to start her own family.

Caroline said: “We met the owners of Daisy Chain while viewing the David Lloyd site last summer. They asked for our help and we became directors last November and took over in August.

“After being a manager for others, it seemed like the next step was to be an owner.

“It’s going really well – we’ve just had an inspection and were rated four in all categories. It was twos and threes before.

“Owning a nursey has been a vision for both of us from a young age and we’re proud to achieve it.”

Teddy Bear Childcare in Monifieth to open seven days a week

The opportunity to re-establish a nursery from within David Lloyds was too good to turn down.

As residents of Broughty Ferry and Monifieth, they know there is plenty of demand for nursery places in the local area.

Francesca said: “This nursery is close for both of us and I know there’s a lack of provision in the area. Waiting lists at nurseries are crazy at the moment.

“We are going to open seven days a week which is a bit different and will suit medical staff and people working shifts.”

Ahead of opening on Monday around three weeks of refurbishments have taken place. This has included new windows, painting, a new office area and a sleep room.

The nursery has the exclusive use of one of the David Lloyd tennis courts which they have turned into an outdoor play area for older children. There is a separate outdoor space for 0-2 year olds.

It has created 10 jobs, which will rise to 16 staff as more places are taken.

Caroline said: “I’m really looking forward to it taking off. We’ve had lots of support from family and friends who are proud of us.

“We have fantastic managers in Perth and Monifieth and the staff here have really bonded.

“What makes us stand out is the collective experience the team has and the fact we are owners who have both worked in nurseries – we’re not just seeing a business opportunity.”

Opening hours and prices

An open day for parents and their children will be held on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Francesca added: “We’re just really excited to get started. There’s been a lot of interest in the seven days a week element, which is unusual.

“We’ve had a lot of interest and are starting to show parents the nursery this week. We have some children already booked for their settling in days next week.”

The 0-2 room has provision for 18 babies while there are two rooms for 2-3 years olds for 10 children each and a further 20 spaces for youngsters aged between three and five.

Prices range from £50 to £59 a day depending on age.

Full (7am to 6pm) and half days (7am-1pm and 1pm-6pm) are available. There is flexibility over hours at weekends.