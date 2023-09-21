New Monifieth nursery to open seven days a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Monifieth nursery to open seven days a week

Opening a nursery together has been a long-held dream of pals Francesca and Caroline.

By Rob McLaren
The Courier has seen inside Tayside's newest nursery ahead of it opening next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Francesca Paesano and Caroline McDiarmid first became friends more than 20 years ago while working at the Teddy Bear Nursery Club in Dundee.

And owning their own nursery together one day has been a dream they have both shared.

Remarkably, the pair have acquired a nursery in Perth and will open a new childcare facility in Monifieth within a matter of months.

They became owners of Daisy Chain Nursery in Perth’s West Mains Avenue in August.

On Monday they will open Teddy Bear Childcare within David Lloyd gym in Monifieth. Previously Busy Bees operated a nursery there before it closed in February 2021.

Owners after years of working with children

The transition to being business owners has followed long careers in childcare.

Caroline, 38, started working as a 16-year-old apprentice and has since been a manager at several local nurseries.

Meanwhile Francesca went from working in nurseries to being a nanny in London and Amsterdam. The mum-of-four returned to Dundee eight years ago to start her own family.

Francesca Paesano and Caroline McDiarmid at Teddy Bear Childcare in Monifieth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Caroline said: “We met the owners of Daisy Chain while viewing the David Lloyd site last summer. They asked for our help and we became directors last November and took over in August.

“After being a manager for others, it seemed like the next step was to be an owner.

“It’s going really well – we’ve just had an inspection and were rated four in all categories. It was twos and threes before.

“Owning a nursey has been a vision for both of us from a young age and we’re proud to achieve it.”

Teddy Bear Childcare in Monifieth to open seven days a week

The opportunity to re-establish a nursery from within David Lloyds was too good to turn down.

As residents of Broughty Ferry and Monifieth, they know there is plenty of demand for nursery places in the local area.

Francesca said: “This nursery is close for both of us and I know there’s a lack of provision in the area. Waiting lists at nurseries are crazy at the moment.

“We are going to open seven days a week which is a bit different and will suit medical staff and people working shifts.”

A tennis court has become an outdoor play area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
One of the Teddy Bear Childcare rooms ready for children. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Ahead of opening on Monday around three weeks of refurbishments have taken place. This has included new windows, painting, a new office area and a sleep room.

The nursery has the exclusive use of one of the David Lloyd tennis courts which they have turned into an outdoor play area for older children. There is a separate outdoor space for 0-2 year olds.

It has created 10 jobs, which will rise to 16 staff as more places are taken.

Caroline said: “I’m really looking forward to it taking off. We’ve had lots of support from family and friends who are proud of us.

“We have fantastic managers in Perth and Monifieth and the staff here have really bonded.

“What makes us stand out is the collective experience the team has and the fact we are owners who have both worked in nurseries – we’re not just seeing a business opportunity.”

Opening hours and prices

An open day for parents and their children will be held on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Francesca added: “We’re just really excited to get started. There’s been a lot of interest in the seven days a week element, which is unusual.

“We’ve had a lot of interest and are starting to show parents the nursery this week. We have some children already booked for their settling in days next week.”

Megan Burness (deputy manager), co-owners Francesca Paesano and Caroline McDiarmid and Donna Smith (manager). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The 0-2 room has provision for 18 babies while there are two rooms for 2-3 years olds for 10 children each and a further 20 spaces for youngsters aged between three and five.

Prices range from £50 to £59 a day depending on age.

Full (7am to 6pm) and half days (7am-1pm and 1pm-6pm) are available. There is flexibility over hours at weekends.

