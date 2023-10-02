Work complete on 40 new affordable houses in north-east Fife

Work on 40 new affordable homes in north-east Fife has been completed

The development on the outskirts of the Fife town will be managed by Kingdom Housing Association.

It is part of a larger £5.9m development by Lochay Homes.

The development offers a range of housing including family homes, cottage flats and amenity and wheelchair bungalows.

Solar panels and electric car charging points have been installed as part of the firm’s commitment to sustainability and climate change.

‘Stunning’ St Monans development by Kingdom Housing Association

Kingdom Group chief executive Tom Barclay believes the housing project presents opportunities in the local area.

He said: “The location of this development in St Monans is stunning. It is a picturesque village, popular with tourists.

“There’s also a high demand for housing in the area from people who need homes so they can remain in the community and want to make their home there.

“This new development will bring a diverse housing mix with broad appeal.

“The homes will be safe, secure and energy efficient which is good for tenants and good for the environment.”

Pride at affordable homes offering

The new houses, which will be available for social rent, received £3.2m of funding from the Scottish Government.

Lochay Homes managing director Drew Reid said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Kingdom Housing Association on this development.

“This is the third project we’ve worked on together.

“We are proud to deliver such high-quality affordable housing in such a desirable location in the East Neuk.”

The firms say the community benefits of the project include education initiatives, employment and training opportunities.