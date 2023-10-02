Work complete on 40 new affordable houses in north-east Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work complete on 40 new affordable houses in north-east Fife

The houses have been built as part of a larger £5.9m development by Lochay Homes.

By Alex Banks
The £5.9 million housing development in north-east Fife. Image: Kingdom Housing Association
The £5.9 million housing development in north-east Fife. Image: Kingdom Housing Association

Work on 40 new affordable homes in north-east Fife has been completed

The development on the outskirts of the Fife town will be managed by Kingdom Housing Association.

It is part of a larger £5.9m development by Lochay Homes.

The development offers a range of housing including family homes, cottage flats and amenity and wheelchair bungalows.

Solar panels and electric car charging points have been installed as part of the firm’s commitment to sustainability and climate change.

‘Stunning’ St Monans development by Kingdom Housing Association

Kingdom Group chief executive Tom Barclay believes the housing project presents opportunities in the local area.

He said: “The location of this development in St Monans is stunning. It is a picturesque village, popular with tourists.

The site of the development on the outskirts of St Monans when work begun.

“There’s also a high demand for housing in the area from people who need homes so they can remain in the community and want to make their home there.

“This new development will bring a diverse housing mix with broad appeal.

“The homes will be safe, secure and energy efficient which is good for tenants and good for the environment.”

Pride at affordable homes offering

The new houses, which will be available for social rent, received £3.2m of funding from the Scottish Government.

Lochay Homes managing director Drew Reid said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Kingdom Housing Association on this development.

“This is the third project we’ve worked on together.

“We are proud to deliver such high-quality affordable housing in such a desirable location in the East Neuk.”

The firms say the community benefits of the project include education initiatives, employment and training opportunities.

Conversation