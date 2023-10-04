Dundee firm with ‘game-changing’ technology secures £550k investment

A Dundee software firm that launched last year has completed an investment of £550,000.

Heero Technologies was founded by IRT Surveys, a technology company that has pioneered the use of thermal imaging to understand building performance.

The business, which is based at Dundee Technology Park, has an app which gives customers personalised home energy insights.

It also provides information on the financing and installation of home energy efficiency improvements.

Now it has secured the six-figure funding to develop and scale its app and website.

The investment was led by The Tricapital Syndicate and supported by Scottish Enterprise.

‘Ambitous plans’ for Heero Technologies

Heero Technologies chief executive Nicola Kennedy said she was “thrilled” with the six-figure investment.

She said: “Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of energy efficiency technology that offers significant economic, environmental, and social benefits on the road to net zero.

“This latest investment means we are well positioned to execute these ambitious plans.”

Moray Martin, managing partner at The Tricapital Syndicate, said: “Heero’s intuitive technology brings focus to the ‘how to’ aspect by allowing us all to demonstrate, identify, measure, then implement our personal contribution.”

Dundee firm’s ‘game-changer’ technology

Scottish Enterprise director of entrepreneurship and investment Kerry Sharp added: “It is fantastic to witness Heero’s growth.

“Its technology is a game-changer in making energy efficiency measures easier to navigate.

“It highlights a truly innovative company and product that impacts people’s lives.

“Scottish Enterprise is focussed on supporting companies to grow and scale by investing in purposeful and diverse businesses to the benefit of the Scottish economy.”

As a result of the funding, the firm has grown to have five staff.

Ms Kennedy concluded: “We are grateful to our investors. They are deeply supportive of the Heero team and our strategy, and share the same ambitions and values.

“We look forward to applying the funding towards enhancing our proposition and accelerating our growth.”