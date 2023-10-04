Dundee firm with ‘game-changing’ technology secures £550k investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee firm with ‘game-changing’ technology secures £550k investment

The business, based at Dundee Technology Park, has added four members of staff since it was founded last year.

By Gavin Harper
Nicola Kennedy, chief executive of Heero Technologies.
Nicola Kennedy, chief executive of Heero Technologies.

A Dundee software firm that launched last year has completed an investment of £550,000.

Heero Technologies was founded by IRT Surveys, a technology company that has pioneered the use of thermal imaging to understand building performance.

The business, which is based at Dundee Technology Park, has an app which gives customers personalised home energy insights.

It also provides information on the financing and installation of home energy efficiency improvements.

Now it has secured the six-figure funding to develop and scale its app and website.

The investment was led by The Tricapital Syndicate and supported by Scottish Enterprise.

‘Ambitous plans’ for Heero Technologies

Heero Technologies chief executive Nicola Kennedy said she was “thrilled” with the six-figure investment.

She said: “Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of energy efficiency technology that offers significant economic, environmental, and social benefits on the road to net zero.

Gillian Fleming of Mint Ventures, Nicola Kennedy of Heero Technologies, Kathy Kinder of The Tricapital Syndicate and Deborah Hudson of Shackleton Ventures. Image: Heero Technologies

“This latest investment means we are well positioned to execute these ambitious plans.”

Moray Martin, managing partner at The Tricapital Syndicate, said: “Heero’s intuitive technology brings focus to the ‘how to’ aspect by allowing us all to demonstrate, identify, measure, then implement our personal contribution.”

Dundee firm’s ‘game-changer’ technology

Scottish Enterprise director of entrepreneurship and investment Kerry Sharp added: “It is fantastic to witness Heero’s growth.

“Its technology is a game-changer in making energy efficiency measures easier to navigate.

“It highlights a truly innovative company and product that impacts people’s lives.

Heero Technologies is based at Prospect Business Centre. Image: Google Maps.

“Scottish Enterprise is focussed on supporting companies to grow and scale by investing in purposeful and diverse businesses to the benefit of the Scottish economy.”

As a result of the funding, the firm has grown to have five staff.

Ms Kennedy concluded: “We are grateful to our investors. They are deeply supportive of the Heero team and our strategy, and share the same ambitions and values.

“We look forward to applying the funding towards enhancing our proposition and accelerating our growth.”

More from Business

Scenes for The Crown were filmed at St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
The Crown and Outlander productions bring £5.4m boost to Tayside and Fife
Archie and June Bennett, owners of Auchavan Estate. Image: Heartland Media and PR.
Angus estate transformed by US expert's seven-figure investment
Leviton's Glenrothes site. Image: Leviton.
Fife firm's 'exceptionally strong' year sees sales pass £100 million
The Macnabs team outside its Kinnoull Street property hub. Image: Macnabs.
Law firm opens new office and adds staff after 'remarkable' year
How the foodhall area in the new Dundee M&S is expected to look once work is completed
£5m of work planned as new Dundee M&S store takes step forward
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty on stage after he delivered his keynote speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Radical’ Sunak cuts HS2, pledges A-level reforms and stubs out cigarettes
HS2 Ltd has been stripped of responsibility for Euston station in central London (HS2/PA)
Rishi Sunak strips HS2 bosses of responsibility for Euston
Rishi Sunak announced a crackdown on smoking in his conference speech (PA)
Sunak announces crackdown on smoking
A seller offers merchandise using live streaming at a store in the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta (AP)
TikTok ends retail business in Indonesia after ban on social media shopping
HS2 contractors continue works approaching a newly replaced section of the Aylsebury to Princes Risborough branch line track (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sunak axes HS2 to Manchester because ‘facts have changed’ and costs doubled

Conversation