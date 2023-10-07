See inside Perth guesthouse on sale for £500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

See inside Perth guesthouse on sale for £500k

The guest house has been described as a chance for new owners to acquire a “thriving business with an excellent reputation”.

By Alex Banks
The Dunkeld Road property has 10 rooms as well as owner's accommodation. Image: CCL Property
The Dunkeld Road property has 10 rooms as well as owner's accommodation. Image: CCL Property

A 10-bedroom Perth guest house set within a Victorian property is up for sale for almost £500,000.

Albert Villa, on Dunkeld Road, features seven en-suite rooms with three using shared bathroom facilities.

The owners, who declined to comment when approached by The Courier, have decided to sell the business.

It is on the market for offers over £495,000.

The sale is being managed by CCL Property, which described it as “an exceptionally well-presented guest house”.

Albert Villa sale an ‘excellent opportunity’

CCL describes the sale as an opportunity for new owners to acquire a “thriving business”.

It adds the business benefits from an “excellent” reputation, reflected by its ratings.

The brochure states: “The facilities and quality of the rooms ensures that Albert Villa is held in high regard and benefits from repeat trade.

“This has prompted excellent reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor and Google Reviews.”

Albert Villa is a semi-detached granite Victorian villa and operates over two storeys.

Albert Villa has a dining area which has space for up to 19 covers. Image: CCL Property

It also offers owner’s accommodation which is made up of a private bedroom as well as a lounge area.

The brochure adds: “The main hall is the central focal point of the property which provides access to the other areas.

“The rear of the property consists of a comfortable guest lounge and a dining
room with 19 covers.

“There is a contemporary and stylish well-equipped kitchen with a large island.

“With three self-contained en-suite rooms, the property lends itself to a large extended family who may want to live in the main house and let out the external rooms on a self catering basis.”

Albert Villa ‘well established’ in Perth

CCL describes Perth as an “attractive and bustling city in the heart of Scotland”.

The firm says Albert Villa is “well established with excellent road and public transport networks” as well as offering easy access to the city centre.

The guest house has seven en-suite rooms. Image: CCL Property

The brochure adds: “The hospitality industry remains a high value and sustainable sector in Perth with the city being a popular destination for tourists.

“Demand for short, weekend and long stay accommodation is high.

“Albert Villa is ideally situated to take full advantage and meet that requirement.”

