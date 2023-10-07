See inside Perth guesthouse on sale for £500k

A 10-bedroom Perth guest house set within a Victorian property is up for sale for almost £500,000.

Albert Villa, on Dunkeld Road, features seven en-suite rooms with three using shared bathroom facilities.

The owners, who declined to comment when approached by The Courier, have decided to sell the business.

It is on the market for offers over £495,000.

The sale is being managed by CCL Property, which described it as “an exceptionally well-presented guest house”.

Albert Villa sale an ‘excellent opportunity’

CCL describes the sale as an opportunity for new owners to acquire a “thriving business”.

It adds the business benefits from an “excellent” reputation, reflected by its ratings.

The brochure states: “The facilities and quality of the rooms ensures that Albert Villa is held in high regard and benefits from repeat trade.

“This has prompted excellent reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor and Google Reviews.”

Albert Villa is a semi-detached granite Victorian villa and operates over two storeys.

It also offers owner’s accommodation which is made up of a private bedroom as well as a lounge area.

The brochure adds: “The main hall is the central focal point of the property which provides access to the other areas.

“The rear of the property consists of a comfortable guest lounge and a dining

room with 19 covers.

“There is a contemporary and stylish well-equipped kitchen with a large island.

“With three self-contained en-suite rooms, the property lends itself to a large extended family who may want to live in the main house and let out the external rooms on a self catering basis.”

Albert Villa ‘well established’ in Perth

CCL describes Perth as an “attractive and bustling city in the heart of Scotland”.

The firm says Albert Villa is “well established with excellent road and public transport networks” as well as offering easy access to the city centre.

The brochure adds: “The hospitality industry remains a high value and sustainable sector in Perth with the city being a popular destination for tourists.

“Demand for short, weekend and long stay accommodation is high.

“Albert Villa is ideally situated to take full advantage and meet that requirement.”