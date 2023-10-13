Perth furniture firm’s legal victory over English rival that copied designs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth furniture firm’s legal victory over English rival that copied designs

When they found an English company replicating their designs, the Perth firm didn't hesitate in taking legal action.

By Rob McLaren
Core Products director Mary Wallace with one of the items of furniture which was copied. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Core Products director Mary Wallace with one of the items of furniture which was copied. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth furniture firm is celebrating a legal victory over an English rival which copied its designs.

Core Products has successfully taken action against Rotherham-based Mercers Furniture Limited.

The Fair City firm said Mercers replicated items from its Augusta collection of bedroom and downstairs furniture.

The range blends real wood with an antique wax finish with distinctive hairpin legs.

The items copied were a bedside cabinet, chests of drawers, a wardrobe, a coffee table, a flat-screen TV unit and sideboards.

Legal victory for Core Products

Core Products has operated in Perth for more than 35 years and counts B&Q and The Range among its customers.

Between its head office in Arran Road and warehouse in Glenrothes is has 22 staff.

Director Mary Wallace said the Perth firm had to protect its designs.

She said: “We are proud of our heritage designing and developing furniture which has been specifically tailored to appeal to UK consumers.

“It is thanks to 35 years of experience that we can develop the pieces we sell. We strongly feel the integrity of our products should be protected.

Inside the Core Products showroom in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This settlement reflects our commitment to this.”

Ms Wallace, who is also the majority shareholder in Perth stationery and printing firm Danscot, said the Augusta range is manufactured in Brazil.

She said a different factory in Brazil had copied the design.

“We became of the Mercers issue two years ago so it has taken some time to resolve,” she said.

“Our Augusta range is very popular with its metal legs and clean style.

“We have a fairly decent amount of protection regarding our copyright but it’s only when products hit the UK that we pick it up.

“In this case it has cost Mercers money because they’ve had to give us the stock and pay a penalty.”

Terms of legal settlement

Core Products engaged intellectual property specialists Taylors Solicitors to take action against Mercers Furniture Limited and its director Richard Mercer in the dispute.

The English firm has agreed to not manufacture, hold or sell the copied products.

In addition, it will deliver any remaining stock to Core Products’ warehouse in Glenrothes to be destroyed.

It will also retrieve stock from trade buyers, destroy materials and plans used in their creation and pay a contribution towards Core Products’ legal costs.

Copyright expert on victory

It is not the first time Core Products has had to take legal action to protect its designs.

Taylors also represented the firm in a dual case against retailers VidaXL Marketplace Limited and HBI Commerce Limited last year. This was also successfully settled.

Tony Catterall, Taylors’ head of intellectual property, and IP lawyer Rebecca Horne led the team which acted for Core Products.

Mr Catterall said: “The Augusta collection is an important and successful range for Core Products, a company which spends a lot of money on the design and creation of its furniture. Its products deserve to be protected against copying.

Tony Catterall, Taylors Solicitors’ head of intellectual property. Image: Taylors Solicitors

“We are delighted to have once again assisted the company in protecting its intellectual property against infringers.

“Our success demonstrates that those who seek shortcuts to success by copying successful designs will pay a heavy price.

“We hope these two examples show others that are thinking of infringing Core Products’ ranges that copying will not be tolerated and that the company is willing to do what it takes to shield their brand.”

Mercers Furniture Limited was asked to comment.

Conversation