Plans for £15m fridge recycling plant in Perthshire to create 50 jobs

The facility will be among the most advanced in the world and could recycle up to 650,000 fridges a year.

By Rob McLaren
Peter Moody, group chief executive of GAP Group. Image: GAP Group
Peter Moody, group chief executive of GAP Group. Image: GAP Group

A waste management firm plans to create one of the world’s most advanced fridge recycling facilities in Perthshire.

GAP Group (North East) Limited said the plant has the potential to recycle more than 24,000 tonnes of waste electrical equipment a year, equivalent to more than 650,000 fridges.

The investment, on a site at Binn Eco Park in Glenfarg, will be in excess of £15 million.

GAP Group said the environmentally sustainable fridge recycling processing facility will set new international standards for green technology.

It hopes to have the factory up and running within 18 months.

Shore Recycling in Perth, which had a fatal fire earlier this year, has been Scotland’s only fridge recycling facility.

Expansion into Scotland

GAP Group’s existing facility in Gateshead recycles more than 700,000 fridges from across the UK.

Chief executive Peter Moody said: “Scotland has always been a key part of our business. We have provided services to the Borders region for over 15 years.

“We’re very excited to be launching the next phase of our planned expansion in Scotland.

Peter Moody, group chief executive of GAP Group, which is planning a new fridge recycling facility at Glenfarg. Image: GAP Group

“We will be working closely with Binn Group at their site outside Perth and I’m looking forward to a long and happy working relationship with a like-minded organisation with a proven track record of excellence in the waste management sector.”

The firm estimates a further 20 jobs would be created through the facility’s supply chain.

The plant will ensure gases in fridges do not harm the ozone layer or impact climate change and many elements in the electrical appliances, such as copper, are reclaimed and recycled.

Binn Group assisting fridge recycling project

The 62-acre Binn Eco Park is already home to a number of green energy and environmental businesses.

Binn will play a key role in logistical support for the new recycling plant. It will also supply renewable energy from its own private grid.

The firm will assist with the safe disposal of fridge gasses and polyurethane, which will be used as an energy from waste feedstock.

Recycled fridge material. Image: GAP Group

Brian Harkins, managing director at Binn Group, said: “This development enhances our environmental sustainability capabilities.

“It also underscores Scotland’s capacity to responsibly recycle thousands of tonnes of waste electrical and electronic equipment to the highest standards.

“This reaffirms our commitment to an environmentally sustainable future, representing a significant step toward a carbon-zero economy.”

GAP Group said it is currently “engaged in the process” with the relevant authorities for permits and planning permission.

