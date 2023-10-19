One of UK’s richest men behind new Dundee student flats development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One of UK’s richest men behind new Dundee student flats development

Plans for student accommodation, complete with a cinema and yoga studio, have been lodged for Telephone House.

By Gavin Harper
Irvine Laidlaw. Image: The Laidlaw Foundation.
Irvine Laidlaw. Image: The Laidlaw Foundation.

A multi-millionaire businessman and Tory peer is behind plans to build hundreds of student flats in Dundee city centre.

Lord Irvine Laidlaw’s firm wants to transform Telephone House – the current BT offices – into student accommodation complete with a cinema and yoga studio.

The Scot featured on this year’s Sunday Times Rich List with a fortune of £749 million.

We revealed earlier this week that plans had been submitted to Dundee City Council for the site on Ward Road by Hindscarth Estates, based in the Isle of Man, through agents Ryden.

Hindscarth Estates lists Lord Laidlaw as its ‘beneficial owner’ in Companies House documents.

Who is Lord Irvine Laidlaw?

The 80-year-old, from Keith in Moray, is a serial entrepreneur who founded the Institute for International Research Ltd (IIR) which became the world’s largest conference and training company.

He sold it in 2005 for $1.4 billion to Informa Plc.

Lord Laidlaw, married to Lady Christine, has since gone on to build a large property company and invest extensively in sustainable energy.

That includes the Veja Mate Offshore Wind Farm off Germany, where he was the majority owner.

He is also involved with the building of a renewable power resource in Rwanda and has set up The Laidlaw Foundation.

Political interests

Lord Laidlaw was also involved in Conservative politics for 20 years, initially through support for the party in Westminster.

He later became a major financial supporter of the party in Scotland.

At one time he was reported to be the Tories’ biggest donor. He is believed to have donated around £6m to the party under David Cameron’s leadership alone.

In 2004, he was created a Life Baron and entered the House of Lords as Lord Laidlaw of Rothiemay.

He sat in the House of Lords for six years before resigning in 2010, a year after being pulled from US waters when his helicopter crash landed.

Plans for hundreds of Dundee student flats

The planning application for the BT offices says 417 student flats could be created across six floors.

A cinema, a gym with a yoga studio, study, game rooms and a library are also included in the ambitious proposals.

Student accommodation plans for Telephone House on Ward Road. Image: Stallan-Brand.

The application states the building, occupied by BT since the 1970s, is “no longer suitable for modern day office occupiers”.

Around 1,000 BT workers will move into new multi-million-pound offices at West Marketgait next year.

We have asked Lord Laidlaw for comment.

