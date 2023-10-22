Boss of Dundee travel firm’s tackling all challenges – including cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Boss of Dundee travel firm’s tackling all challenges – including cancer diagnosis

Hays Travel boss John Stewart has faced up to many challenges, both in business and in his personal life.

John Stewart outside Hays Travel in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

Tayside travel agency boss John Stewart has successfully come through many challenges in his long business life.

He is also currently in a personal battle against cancer, but is not letting it get him down – and is planning to live a full life for many more years.

The entrepreneur has been in the travel trade for 38 years, including three decades with Thomas Cook.

He is now managing director of John Stewart Travel, which trades as Hays Travel from stores in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

John said the travel sector has always faced big challenges. In his time they have included everything from a volcanic ash cloud to forest fires and terrorist events.

While he said the Covid pandemic was the biggest test, John added the industry is always resilient.

Thomas Cook collapse ‘hit us like a bereavement’

John was manager of Thomas Cook’s Dundee shop, with a team of 17 staff, when the tour operator collapsed in 2019 after nearly two centuries in business.

Dundee was the most profitable store in the entire Thomas Cook network, a title it held for 20 years until its demise.

John said his team was devastated at the company’s disappearance, the impact of which he compared to a bereavement.

He said: “We had all believed that our jobs would be safe after receiving upgraded in-store technology and uniforms.

“There had also been all the promises from the leadership team.

Thomas Cook collapsed in 2019. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“My wife Joanne and I had spent decades with Thomas Cook.

“One of our sons was also working for them while studying at university in Edinburgh. We were devastated.

“Most of my team were long-serving staff members and we were like a family. It hit us like a bereavement, but we all supported each other. The personal impact was massive.

“Some of our customers even offered money to reopen the shop, which was heart-warming.

“Our loyal customers were also like part of the family and felt the same bereavement experience.”

Bouncing back by setting up own business

But John did not sit around feeling sorry for himself – he quickly made moves to set up his own travel operation.

Thomas Cook went into administration on September 23, 2019,  and John Stewart Travel was set up just a week later.

A franchise deal to trade as Hays Travel was then agreed, and the Dundee store opened on November 4.

John said trading at the Dundee branch is currently way ahead of the last full pre-Covid year of 2019, with some months delivering double the Thomas Cook revenue numbers and breaking all records.

Hays Travel worker Nikki Naughton with a customer. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

John Stewart Travel expanded into Broughty Ferry at the end of last year, when it acquired another local Hays Travel outlet.

The two stores now employ a total of 20 staff.

Cancer diagnosis

Away from work, John was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2015.

He said: “This is an incurable cancer, but is manageable.

“In July 2022, a scan identified activity that required immediate attention.

Joanne Stewart, John Stewart and Chloe Dailly outside Hays Travel in Dundee’s City Square.Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I went through a series of treatments including chemotherapy from August last year until December.

“I now receive maintenance treatment every eight weeks for the next two years.

“All being well, I will go on to live another 30 years or more and experience many more holidays.”

