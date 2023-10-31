New Fife restaurant plan for former village pub

A former village pub near Glenrothes in Fife will become a new restaurant, the property owner has announced.

Landlord Bruce Taverns said the former Eighty Five pub in Leslie High Street will become an Indian-Nepalese restaurant.

Agents Christie & Co sourced the new business owner, entrepreneur Kashiram Bhandari.

The property is currently undergoing an extensive renovation and will soon reopen as the new venue.

Fife restaurant plan ‘something new for local area’

Scott Piatkowski from Bruce Taverns said: “It is great to have a local entrepreneur, Mr Bhandari working with us.

“I would like to wish him all the best with his future venture and I’m confident that he will bring something new to the local area.”

Prior to being Eighty Five the Leslie property was The Burgh pub.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale of the leasehold said: “The transaction was completed swiftly and efficiently on both sides within a six-week period.

“I would like to thank all parties for their time and effort to complete within the short timeframe.

“Leasehold sales within the Scottish hospitality sector still prove to be a strong proposition for operators and investors.”