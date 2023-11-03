Apex Hotels plans more acquisitions after buying Pitlochry property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apex Hotels plans more acquisitions after buying Pitlochry property

The hotel chain, which operates a site at City Quay in Dundee, says it is seeing "exceptional" growth.

By Rob McLaren
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Apex Hotels, which operates a four-star venue in Dundee city centre, says it is experiencing “exceptional growth”.

Newly filed accounts for the group, which operates eight hotels, show a 58% increase in revenue and millions more in profits.

The news follows the sale of Apex London Wall Hotel and a five-year refinancing deal with Barclays worth £60 million.

For the year ending April 30, Apex Hotels’ turnover was £74.8m compared to £47.3m in 2022.

Operating profit of £14.5m is up from £2.9m in the previous year.

Apex Hotels acquisitions

The successful year combined with financing from Barclays, means Apex is looking to acquire more properties.

In July Apex purchased the Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry for an undisclosed sum.  The 29-bedroom hotel was being marketed with a price tag of £3m.

It represents the first phase of a portfolio expansion strategy targeting popular UK destinations.

The Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry
Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry is one of Apex Hotels acquisitions. Image: Christie & Co.

Chief executive Angela Vickers said more properties were being assessed.

She said: “Our ambitious acquisition strategy will help diversify and expand our portfolio, delivering more choice through a wider range of destinations for our guests.”

Confidence returning in hotels sector

The chief executive said she was delighted at trading during the financial year, as confidence returned to the market.

She added: “This year we have built upon strong foundations in 2022, with a renewed confidence in the market as demand from our UK and international guests returns.

“We have successfully matched revenue and occupancy growth with a healthy profit margin, allowing us to sustainably reinvest in the business and our people.

Apex Hotels chief executive Angela Vickers. Image: Apex Hotels

“This includes doubling down on our effort to build a sustainable, community focused organisation through our ESG strategy.

“We look forward to a strong year ahead as we continue to expand the business and grow our market position as one of the UK’s leading independent four star hotel groups.”

Apex City Quay hotel recently hosted this year’s Courier Business Awards – see the 60 best pictures from the event here.

