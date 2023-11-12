18 questions with director Nial Chapman as he marks two decades with Broughty Ferry web design agency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

18 questions with director Nial Chapman as he marks two decades with Broughty Ferry web design agency

Director Nial Chapman recently celebrated 20 years with Broughty Ferry-based Blue2 web design agency. He’s witnessed changes galore and overcome many challenges.

By Gayle Ritchie
Nial Chapman is director of Broughty Ferry-based web design agency Blue2.
Tell us a little bit about what you do at Blue2?

Blue2 is part of the integrated design, web and digital marketing agency Altar Group. At Blue2 and Altar we empower brands to grow and evolve. We have been fortunate to work for a number of leading brands over the years, including St Andrew’s Links Trust, Bells Food Group and Simon Howie. We have incredibly creative people here and my role is to foster a culture of innovation and excellence and help them reach their full potential. I’m responsible for making critical decisions that impact our company’s growth and success, developing digital strategies for our clients and managing key client accounts. While it can be challenging, it’s incredibly rewarding to lead such a talented team.

What makes your business ‘stand out from the crowd?’

Altar Group is an employee-owned agency that puts client service at the heart of everything we do. We produce award-winning design, digital, marketing and PR work for clients across the UK and Europe.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

My fondest working memories outside Blue2 and Altar Group was working in the St Machar Bar in Aberdeen to fund my start-up web business. I loved it and would have loved the opportunity to run my own pub!

St Machar Bar, Aberdeen.</p> <p>

Where in the world are you happiest?

We have a client who has a fantastic ski business (Skivo) in Courchevel in the French Alps and I’ve been lucky enough to go out there in February for the last 10 years. It is a truly magical place!

Courchevel, France.

What was the last book you read?

Orphan X by Gregg Hurwitz.

What music do you listen to in the car?

I have a Spotify playlist with classics from the 80s, 90s and 00s – a real mix. If pushed, I would choose anything by The Killers.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers.

Who inspires you?

My wife and her colleagues at Ninewells Hospital. It’s incredible the difference they make to people’s lives every day, working under constant pressure and strain. It’s both impressive and inspiring.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

A hard drive with all our digital photos of the kids growing up.

What is the first thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

I’d pay off the mortgage and take the extended family on holiday!

ALTAR group: L-R Scott McCallum, Nial Chapman, Vicki Anderson and Elaine Fleming.

What makes you happy?

Going on holiday with the extended family. You can never get enough quality time with your loved ones.

What makes you sad?

When people don’t listen to reason and common sense.

What was the first album you ever bought?

Paul Simon’s The Rhythm of the Saints.

What is the best advice you have received, and who did it come from?

There are a few examples I can think of. ‘Bite off more than you can chew, and then chew like ****!’ That was from Iain Landsburgh, an old business partner and friend. Various family members have also told me: ‘don’t sweat the small stuff’ and ‘always be the better person, regardless of the situation’.

How do you unwind?

Runs and walks with the dog, five-aside football, golf and cricket.

Biggest regret?

An app I developed and released didn’t make the splash I hoped for and it fizzled out. Four years later a global media company released a very similar app that has been hugely successful!

What or who are you proudest of?

Starting my own business and building it up over the years, going through various mergers and purchases to its current form. Taking the decision to make the business employee-owned.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

I’d convince my family to buy as many Apple shares as possible back in December 1980 when they went public.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Take time to enjoy the present. It’s easy to always focus on the future but time moves forward far too quickly and you need to enjoy the present.

 

