Fife beauty clinic Ola Derm plans expansion just weeks after launch

The owner of a new Fife beauty clinic has her sights set on opening a second shop, just weeks after the launch of her first.

Ola Derm opened its doors on Nethertown Broad Street in Dunfermline in September.

Aleksandra Szczesna, who runs the business, has years of experience gained through extensive training around the world.

The clinic offers a range of treatments from lip augmentation to rhinoplasty and fat disolving injections.

‘Look good, feel good’ at Ola Derm in Dunfermline

Aleksandra said she wants to give clients a “feel good, look good factor” while avoiding surgery.

The mum-of-two, who recently won the over-25 classic category in the UK’s Top Model competition, said: “I strongly believe that youthful appearance health and wellness can be achieved without pain or surgery.”

She had invested heavily in renovating the premises – which was formerly also a beauticians – before opening.

Aleksandra is delighted with the results of the work carried out by Magda Lukawska from Edinburgh-based Magda Interiors.

She said: “We put so much time and effort into making the place look the best. I think I’ve got the best looking clinic around, not just in Fife. I think you’d only see something like this in London.”

Plans for a second clinic

She said the response since opening has been encouraging and has already taken on her first member of staff.

“It has been really good – we’ve been busy and we’re always trying to work on how to improve things.

“I’ve got a member of staff joining the team – she is a skin specialist.”

Not content with having opened her first clinic, Aleksandra is already planning to launch a second next year.

She said: “That’s definitely going to happen. I’m not sure where about but I’m hoping that will be next year.

“We’ll definitely look to take more people on as we grow.”

Ola Derm training academy ambition

Aleksandra also plans to run a training academy from her new Dunfermline clinic to share the knowledge she’s built up over the years.

“There’s lots of people trying to get into the industry, and I could definitely help them.

“We’re hoping that will start in January – that’s going to be the next thing for us.

“There’s going to be plenty of opportunities for people who are ambitious like me.”

The launch of the business was supported by Business Gateway Fife.

Business adviser Catherine Bartle said: “Alekzandra’s commitment to innovation ensures her customers are always provided with the latest and most effective treatments to enhance their natural beauty.

“She has shown real drive and commitment to move the business forward.”