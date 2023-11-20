Fife beauty clinic Ola Derm plans expansion just weeks after launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife beauty clinic Ola Derm plans expansion just weeks after launch

The business only opened in September, but such has been the response the woman behind the venture is now planning a second clinic.

By Gavin Harper
Aleksandra Szczesna, owner of Ola Derm clinic. Image: Ola Derm.
Aleksandra Szczesna, owner of Ola Derm clinic. Image: Ola Derm.

The owner of a new Fife beauty clinic has her sights set on opening a second shop, just weeks after the launch of her first.

Ola Derm opened its doors on Nethertown Broad Street in Dunfermline in September.

Aleksandra Szczesna, who runs the business, has years of experience gained through extensive training around the world.

The clinic offers a range of treatments from lip augmentation to rhinoplasty and fat disolving injections.

‘Look good, feel good’ at Ola Derm in Dunfermline

Aleksandra said she wants to give clients a “feel good, look good factor” while avoiding surgery.

The mum-of-two, who recently won the over-25 classic category in the UK’s Top Model competition, said: “I strongly believe that youthful appearance health and wellness can be achieved without pain or surgery.”

Outside the new Ola Derm clinic in Dunfermline, Fife. Image: Ola Derm.

She had invested heavily in renovating the premises – which was formerly also a beauticians – before opening.

Aleksandra is delighted with the results of the work carried out by Magda Lukawska  from Edinburgh-based Magda Interiors.

She said: “We put so much time and effort into making the place look the best. I think I’ve got the best looking clinic around, not just in Fife. I think you’d only see something like this in London.”

Plans for a second clinic

She said the response since opening has been encouraging and has already taken on her first member of staff.

“It has been really good – we’ve been busy and we’re always trying to work on how to improve things.

“I’ve got a member of staff joining the team – she is a skin specialist.”

As well as running her own business, Aleksandra recently won the over-25 classic category in the UK’s Top Model competition. Image: Ola Derm.

Not content with having opened her first clinic, Aleksandra is already planning to launch a second next year.

She said: “That’s definitely going to happen. I’m not sure where about but I’m hoping that will be next year.

“We’ll definitely look to take more people on as we grow.”

Ola Derm training academy ambition

Aleksandra also plans to run a training academy from her new Dunfermline clinic to share the knowledge she’s built up over the years.

“There’s lots of people trying to get into the industry, and I could definitely help them.

“We’re hoping that will start in January – that’s going to be the next thing for us.

“There’s going to be plenty of opportunities for people who are ambitious like me.”

The launch of the business was supported by Business Gateway Fife.

Business adviser Catherine Bartle said: “Alekzandra’s commitment to innovation ensures her customers are always provided with the latest and most effective treatments to enhance their natural beauty.

“She has shown real drive and commitment to move the business forward.”

