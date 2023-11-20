Council can’t afford to put on more Dundee Christmas events in face of £20m cuts, says leader John Alexander

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council can’t afford to put on more Dundee Christmas events in face of £20m cuts, says leader John Alexander

The council leader said he would "love nothing more" than to increase Dundee's Christmas offering.

By Gavin Harper
Councillor John Alexander at the inaugural Winterfest in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The leader of cash-strapped Dundee City Council said spending funds on Christmas celebrations would lead to budget cuts elsewhere.

John Alexander said he would like “nothing more” than to increase the number of festive events in the city.

But he said the council – which needs to make around £20 million of cuts – is in no position to dip its hands in its pockets.

The city no longer has an official Christmas lights switch-on event in the city centre.

Instead, the Christmas events will kick off with the Dundee Hooley, which begins this weekend

It includes live music, a ceilidh, street traders and a torchlit parade.

Meanwhile, Winterfest will return to Dundee this year in a scaled-down version with no ice rink or big wheel. It will also run for a shorter period of time.

Previously held at Slessor Gardens at the Waterfront, organisers M&N Events have yet to confirm the new venue for this year’s event.

Council facing £20m reductions

Mr Alexander said the council spending more on Christmas would mean cuts to budgets elsewhere.

He said: “I would love nothing more than to expand and enhance the Christmas offering to the level that Dundonians, rightly, want to see.

“There’s a wealth of opportunities to support local and to showcase local businesses through sponsorship, for example.

“The problem for the council is that it’s facing another £20+ million of reductions this coming year because of the national financial situation.

“To spend more on one area, means taking it from another such as education or environment.

“Spending £500,000 on Christmas, means taking it from social work or education.”

New ‘thrive’ campaign launched in Dundee

Mr Alexander was speaking as he launched a new campaign to encourage businesses to support events in the city.

After a series of meetings with Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, he said there was a “very clear appetite” from the business community to play a more active role within the city.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
He is calling for businesses to participate in the ‘thrive’ campaign.

Mr Alexander said: “I’m inviting businesses, that are able to do so in the current economic climate, to join with the city to explore how we might combine our knowledge, talents and resources for the benefit of everyone who lives here.

“It’s not just about funding things, it’s also about guiding the city.

“If they can promote the city, that means there will be greater footfall which benefits the economy. That will then hopefully support and grow employment.”

Learning from a ‘spectacular effort’

He suggested that we could learn from the city’s long standing philanthropic history, including when The McManus, formerly the Albert Institute, was created by subscribers giving £15,770 in 1863.

He said: “it was a spectacular effort and it’s not beyond our ability to repeat the exercise in a different way.”

Mr Alexander believes an “improved and joined up approach” will help connect the ambitions of the city to its businesses.

