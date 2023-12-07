Murrayshall: Perthshire hotel’s expansion plans earmarked for approval despite 200 objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Murrayshall: Perthshire hotel’s expansion plans earmarked for approval despite 200 objections

The plans are part of a £30m development for the hotel - which could create hundreds of new jobs.

By Gavin Harper
Murrayshall Hotel.
Murrayshall Hotel.

Ambitious proposals for a £30 million expansion of a Perthshire hotel have been recommended for approval despite more than 200 objections.

The owners of Murrayshall Country Estate near Scone plan an extension to the hotel, the erection of lodges, a new café and spa and leisure facilities.

Owner Stellar Asset Management has already invested £1m on refurbishing 14 of its suites.

Initial proposals for the development were withdrawn “following a review of the proposals and feedback from stakeholders”.

New plans were drawn up and a proposal of application notice was lodged with the council.

A series of consultation events have since taken place to give locals a chance to feed back on the plans.

What’s included in Murrayshall plans?

The application includes plans for a 50-bedroom extension to the hotel. It will be built to the east of the property, and will “repurpose” the existing tennis court area.

It also includes a new spa and leisure facility that will feature a swimming pool, saunas, steam rooms, gym, changing facilities and cafés.

An artists impression of the view to the new proposed spa and leisure development at Murrayshall.

In addition, up to 40 lodges and up to 30 holiday homes are proposed.

The owners intend to initially build 25 lodges as a first phase on an area near the existing hotel.

A further 15 lodges and all 30 holiday homes would then be built in phase two on a site currently used as a driving range.

The plans also include provision for outdoor pursuits ranging from zip lines to high ropes and clay pigeon shooting, while a new delivery hub will also be built

Objections raised to hotel’s plans

A total of 272 representations were received by the council, with 217 objecting to the plans. Just 55 were in support.

Campaign group, Save Murrayshall Greenbelt, had previously called for objections to the plans.

Despite this, the application has been recommended for approval ahead of a planning committee meeting next week.

The main issues raised within the objections ranged from its visual, traffic and noise impacts to the loss of open space and inappropriate land use.

The proposed masterplan for Murrayshall Hotel.
The proposed masterplan for Murrayshall Hotel. Image: Fergus Purdie Architects.

Other objections listed overdevelopment and impacts on ecology and wildlife.

Both Scone and District Community Council and Bridgend Gannochy and Kinnoull Community Council were among those to object to the plans.

Reasons given by those in favour of the plans included job creation and ensuring a sustainable future for Murrayshall.

However, the council’s planning department has recommended that planning permission in principle should be granted for the multi-million-pound development.

Murrayshall development could create hundreds of jobs

The development could bring 250 jobs to the popular venue, almost quadrupling the current workforce.

Built in 1664, Murrayshall dates back over 400 years.

Inside Murrayshall hotel.

Murrayshall House was modernised in the 18th century and in 1973 the estate became the luxury hotel it is today.

The land spans over 365 acres including woodland, part of the River Tay, two parkland golf courses and stately gardens.

More from Business

An Openreach van advertising full-fibre broadband.
Fife towns to benefit from £50m broadband boost
Waitrose customers have turned to chicken Kyiv and beer-battered fish as they sought out familiar comfort food during the cost-of-living crisis, the supermarket said (Waitrose/PA)
Waitrose customers turn to ‘comfort foods’ chicken Kyiv and beer-battered fish
The Aslef strike means the frequency of the Heathrow Express will be halved from four trains an hour to two on Thursday (Steve Parsons/PA)
Fresh disruption to train services as drivers strike again
Cash usage has grown for the first time in a decade as households look to balance their budgets amid the cost-of-living squeeze, according to the British Retail Consortium (PA)
Cash usage has grown for first time in a decade, British Retail Consortium finds
Openreach has given an update on its broadband plans (Openreach/PA)
Openreach hits milestone in bid to connect 25m premises to ultrafast broadband
Its goal is to get half its revenue from non-combustibles by 2035 (Richard Drew/AP)
British American Tobacco writes down £25bn as it moves away from cigarettes
Global stock markets enjoyed a boost on Wednesday (John Stillwell/PA)
Global stocks edge higher as hopes of interest rate cuts grow
The company also announced a partnership with Google Cloud (PA)
McDonald’s to open 10,000 new restaurants over the next four years
The Bank of England is reviewing how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is being used in financial services (Aaron Chown/PA)
AI could pose new risks to UK financial stability, Bank of England warns
Fraud investigators have launched an investigation into a company suspected of supplying fake aircraft parts used by airlines across the world (Alamy/PA)
Arrest over alleged fake plane parts scam

Conversation