Murrayshall: Perthshire hotel’s expansion plans earmarked for approval despite 200 objections

Ambitious proposals for a £30 million expansion of a Perthshire hotel have been recommended for approval despite more than 200 objections.

The owners of Murrayshall Country Estate near Scone plan an extension to the hotel, the erection of lodges, a new café and spa and leisure facilities.

Owner Stellar Asset Management has already invested £1m on refurbishing 14 of its suites.

Initial proposals for the development were withdrawn “following a review of the proposals and feedback from stakeholders”.

New plans were drawn up and a proposal of application notice was lodged with the council.

A series of consultation events have since taken place to give locals a chance to feed back on the plans.

What’s included in Murrayshall plans?

The application includes plans for a 50-bedroom extension to the hotel. It will be built to the east of the property, and will “repurpose” the existing tennis court area.

It also includes a new spa and leisure facility that will feature a swimming pool, saunas, steam rooms, gym, changing facilities and cafés.

In addition, up to 40 lodges and up to 30 holiday homes are proposed.

The owners intend to initially build 25 lodges as a first phase on an area near the existing hotel.

A further 15 lodges and all 30 holiday homes would then be built in phase two on a site currently used as a driving range.

The plans also include provision for outdoor pursuits ranging from zip lines to high ropes and clay pigeon shooting, while a new delivery hub will also be built

Objections raised to hotel’s plans

A total of 272 representations were received by the council, with 217 objecting to the plans. Just 55 were in support.

Campaign group, Save Murrayshall Greenbelt, had previously called for objections to the plans.

Despite this, the application has been recommended for approval ahead of a planning committee meeting next week.

The main issues raised within the objections ranged from its visual, traffic and noise impacts to the loss of open space and inappropriate land use.

Other objections listed overdevelopment and impacts on ecology and wildlife.

Both Scone and District Community Council and Bridgend Gannochy and Kinnoull Community Council were among those to object to the plans.

Reasons given by those in favour of the plans included job creation and ensuring a sustainable future for Murrayshall.

However, the council’s planning department has recommended that planning permission in principle should be granted for the multi-million-pound development.

Murrayshall development could create hundreds of jobs

The development could bring 250 jobs to the popular venue, almost quadrupling the current workforce.

Built in 1664, Murrayshall dates back over 400 years.

Murrayshall House was modernised in the 18th century and in 1973 the estate became the luxury hotel it is today.

The land spans over 365 acres including woodland, part of the River Tay, two parkland golf courses and stately gardens.