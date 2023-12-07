New owners for luxury Perthshire hotel fighting 2* rating

A luxury Perthshire hotel fighting a two-star rating from Visit Scotland has been acquired.

Last month we revealed it was recommended Dunkeld House Hotel be downgraded from a three-star venue following a Visit Scotland inspection.

However, the hotel was given an ‘awaiting grading’ status and has applied for another inspection visit, which is yet to take place.

The report from Visit Scotland – the brand name of the Scottish Tourist Board – highlighted low standards in hospitality, friendliness, service and efficiency.

And the inspector went on to criticise the service in the bar and restaurant.

New owners for Dunkeld House Hotel

While it awaits another inspection from Visit Scotland, the £392-a-night venue has been acquired by Crerar Hotels.

It becomes the group’s eighth hotel in Scotland.

Crerar Hotels also operates Isle of Mull Hotel and Spa; Oban Bay Hotel; Balmoral Arms in Ballater; Glencoe Inn; Thainstone House in Inverurie; Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa in Inverary and Golf View Hotel and Spa in Nairn.

As part of the takeover, the Perthshire hotel has also been visited by AA inspectors who awarded it a four-star rating.

The hotel has also been awarded an AA rosette for its restaurant, which was criticised in the VisitScotland report.

The hotel recently underwent a major £800,000 refurbishment, creating three new guest rooms and reimagining its two suites.

Future projects include the addition of eight high-end woodland lodges and an expansion of the spa facilities.

There are also plans to expand the restaurant.

Perthshire hotel a ‘perfect fit’ for new owners

Crerar Hotels chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills said: “Dunkeld House Hotel is a perfect fit with Crerar Hotels.

“It’s a beautiful hotel in an unmatched location that offers an exceptional guest experience.

“We are looking forward to building on the huge opportunity the setting offers to expand and enhance the offering.”

Mr Wayne-Wills said its “luxury, authentic hospitality offering” compliments Crerar Hotels’ existing portfolio.

He added: “Its recent investment also brings it in line with the high-quality experience people expect with Crerar Hotels.

“We are committed to investing in training, recruitment and various opportunities for the Dunkeld House team to ensure it delivers on the experience people expect when they come to a Crerar hotel.”

He also welcomed the appointment of interim general manager Paul Leitch.

Mr Wayne-Wills said: “It’s great to bring Paul onboard as the interim general manager to really drive that vision forward.

“By bringing Dunkeld House Hotel into our portfolio, we have a fantastic opportunity to use our wealth of experience to invest in it further to enhance the offering.”

He said they aim to develop the hotel as an “all-encompassing luxury adventure resort”.