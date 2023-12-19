Former pool champion’s plan to bring championships to his Glenrothes pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former pool champion’s plan to bring championships to his Glenrothes pub

The new manager of Styx Glenrothes hopes to attract major tournaments having invested in "neglected" pool tables.

By Gavin Harper
James Jack has taken over at Styx in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
James Jack has taken over at Styx in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The new manager of a Glenrothes sports bar wants to bring top pool competitions to the venue.

James Jack, a former Scottish champion pool player, took over at Styx in Glenrothes last week following the departure of Mike Keddie.

The 29-year-old has big plans at the Caskieberran Road venue.

One of James’ first jobs after getting the keys was to have the pool tables refurbished, at a cost of several thousands of pounds.

He feels this will help attract more high-profile tournaments to Styx.

The Styx Glenrothes team. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He added: “The pool tables have been neglected, and there’s a lot of potential for tournaments to come here.

“I’ve got a lot of contacts. All the pool tables have been refurbished and we’re having a tournament in here in January – we’ve got more than 60 people signed up for that.”

New manager of Styx Glenrothes ‘excited’

A designer by trade, this is James’ first experience of running his own business.

The early days have gone well, he said.

“My best mate owns the building and when Mike said he was giving this up, I just jumped right in. I’ve never done anything like this before

“The first few days has been good. Business was steady before I took over.

James Jack has plans for Styx having taken over as manager. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“But we’ve got something on most nights, whether its darts, karaote or live football.

“We’ve brought back the football – you need it because we’re a sports bar – and that has been a hit with the regulars.

“I’m excited to see how it goes.”

Help from an experienced team

While James has no experience of running a business, or a pub, he has been encouraged by the support the 10-strong team.

“I was looking at taking over another bar but that fell through, so I’ve got an idea of how things should work.

“The staff have been brilliant too so I’m learning off them.”

Inside Styx, which has had its pool tables refurbished. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The function hall, previously closed, will open for parties on Christmas Eve and Hogmanay. James hopes that will be a further boost to the business.

Among his plans for 2024 is to open the nightclub within the venue.

