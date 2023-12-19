Former pool champion’s plan to bring championships to his Glenrothes pub

The new manager of a Glenrothes sports bar wants to bring top pool competitions to the venue.

James Jack, a former Scottish champion pool player, took over at Styx in Glenrothes last week following the departure of Mike Keddie.

The 29-year-old has big plans at the Caskieberran Road venue.

One of James’ first jobs after getting the keys was to have the pool tables refurbished, at a cost of several thousands of pounds.

He feels this will help attract more high-profile tournaments to Styx.

He added: “The pool tables have been neglected, and there’s a lot of potential for tournaments to come here.

“I’ve got a lot of contacts. All the pool tables have been refurbished and we’re having a tournament in here in January – we’ve got more than 60 people signed up for that.”

New manager of Styx Glenrothes ‘excited’

A designer by trade, this is James’ first experience of running his own business.

The early days have gone well, he said.

“My best mate owns the building and when Mike said he was giving this up, I just jumped right in. I’ve never done anything like this before

“The first few days has been good. Business was steady before I took over.

“But we’ve got something on most nights, whether its darts, karaote or live football.

“We’ve brought back the football – you need it because we’re a sports bar – and that has been a hit with the regulars.

“I’m excited to see how it goes.”

Help from an experienced team

While James has no experience of running a business, or a pub, he has been encouraged by the support the 10-strong team.

“I was looking at taking over another bar but that fell through, so I’ve got an idea of how things should work.

“The staff have been brilliant too so I’m learning off them.”

The function hall, previously closed, will open for parties on Christmas Eve and Hogmanay. James hopes that will be a further boost to the business.

Among his plans for 2024 is to open the nightclub within the venue.