Fife food company celebrates Morrisons pop corn treat sweet deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife food company celebrates Morrisons pop corn treat sweet deal

The Kirkcaldy is selling its own products in Scottish supermarkets, which could generate millions.

By Paul Malik
David Archer, MD of Sephra Europe
David Archer, MD of Sephra Europe

A Fife food company is branching out into retail after launching a new range at supermarket giant Morrisons.

Sephra will sell its cake mix, chocolate and popcorn in a number of stores in Scotland.

If successful, the company hopes the venture could add £3-4 million in revenue every year.

Evolving from a garage in Fife, they started as a chocolate fountain supplier for large events.

Pop corn and chocolate

A new focus on retailing means more items are expected to fill supermarket shelves, should the trial be successful.

That is according to sales and business development manager Callum Bond, who spoke of his excitement of the trial run.

Sephra is a food service supplier, mainly in sweet treats; waffles, crepes, doughnuts, etc.” he said.

“It started as a chocolate company and added on bits and pieces throughout the years.

“We do large format food service packs, primarily, but in 2015 we landed an equipment supply deal with Asda.

“They had a desire to put some ‘theatre’ in their in-store bakeries, with the idea of putting pop corn dispensers in.

“Off the back of that, we got the supply of pop corn itself, and over the years it has evolved into a pre-packaged, cardboard tub.

Kirkcaldy company Sephra is selling its own pop corn in Morrisons across Scotland. Image: Sephra.

“If you’ve seen the pin-striped cardboard tubs in shops, that’s us.

“That was the only retail product we had, but what we wanted to do was leverage our experience with retail to develop our own consumer brand.

“We have these great restaurant-quality ingredients, all we needed was a consumer pack and someone to take a punt on it.”

Pitching to supermarkets

The company started to develop its own range of foods, looking to sell them in supermarkets for general sale.

But after tasting success with pop corn, it appears the range could go further, Callum adds.

“For the last year we have been pitching this idea and it has turned into our current trial in 13 Morrisons Scottish stores.

“Off the back of that, hopefully it can become something that is much bigger.

“It has sold incredibly well already, and above expectation.

“Based on that, it could get listed through all 60 stores.

“From there it could potentially work its way back to the UK buyer in Bradford — which could be worth £2-3 million per year.

“The trial is smaller scale at this stage, if it stays in the current number of stores over the next six months it could be worth around £60,000, we anticipate.

“But if it could go nationwide across all Scottish stores, we are in the region of £300,000 per year of added revenue.”

Fife food in Morrisons

The popcorn and cake mixes are available in Kirkcaldy and Perth, and supermarkets on the west coast.

The products are available at Morrisons<br />Image:  Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Iain McCallum, buying manager for Morrisons, said: “We are always keen to support Scottish suppliers and the launch of Sephra lines across a selection of our stores has already brought great feedback from our customers and colleagues alike.

“We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with the team at Sephra and bring their exciting range to a wider audience.”

More from Business

The East End Campus is under construction.
Fife firm wins £3.8m contract for new Dundee Passivhouse school
Unavoidable fees cost consumers £2.2 billion every year, figures suggest (PA)
‘Drip pricing’ set to be banned as part of online shopping reforms
The charity is calling on political parties to pledge to do more for the grassroots industry in the upcoming election (Clarissa Debenham/Alamy/PA)
Grassroots music venues had ‘worst year’ for closures in a decade, report says
Ofcom is expected to release the findings of its review into the universal service provided by Royal Mail (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Regulator to report on potential Royal Mail reforms
Motor insurance customers who buy cover monthly can end up paying hundreds of pounds more than those who pay for policies annually, Which? said (Ben Birchall/PA)
£300 yearly difference ‘between paying monthly and annually for motor insurance’
The Co-op said it will open new shops and increase its membership as part of a growth plan (Co-op/PA)
Co-op targets new shops and expanding membership in growth strategy
British Gas services are to be integrated into Samsung’s SmartThings app as part of a new scheme between the two companies to boost consumer energy saving (Samsung/British Gas/PA)
British Gas partners with Samsung on smart home energy saving scheme
An advert for AGA electric cookers has been banned over claims it had the lowest running costs of any similar range (Alamy/PA)
AGA advert banned over ‘lowest running cost’ claim
A new ‘easy read’ guide to help people with learning disabilities spot the signs of scams has been launched (Tim Goode/PA)
New guide gives people with learning disabilities accessible scams advice
Netflix registered its third-consecutive quarter of accelerating subscriber growth in the final three months of 2023, closing out a comeback year which included a crackdown on viewers freeloading on the video-streaming service and a series of price hikes (Richard Drew/AP)
Netflix subscriber growth surges as service unwraps best holiday season results