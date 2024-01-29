Dundee shop owner says disposable vape ban will mean more profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee shop owner says disposable vape ban will mean more profits

The UK government plans on bringing in a ban on disposable vaporisers by the end of 2024.

By Paul Malik
CBD Infusions, Perth road, Dundee. Perth Road, Dundee. Paul Malik/DC Thomson
CBD Infusions, Perth road, Dundee. Perth Road, Dundee. Paul Malik/DC Thomson

A Dundee shop owner has said a ban on disposable vapes could lead to better profit margins for retailers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced changes in the law, which could come into effect at the end of this year.

The move is aimed at tackling the rise in young people vaping and protecting children’s health.

Local campaigner and Dundee and Abertay University PhD student Laura Young has  welcomed the news.

Reusable vapes have ‘better profit margins’

One city business owner said profit margins are larger on reusable devices, meaning most legitimate vaping stockists would likely welcome changes.

CBD Infusions has been open on Perth Road for just over three years and its original branch, close to Verdant Works, for four.

Owner Ian Thomson said he could “see the point” in bringing in the ban.

He said: “We do sell some disposable vaporisers, but to be honest if a ban came in we would just switch what ones we do have to reusable.

“You just have to go to any car park near here and you will find loads of empty Elf Bar or Lost Mary brand disposables just dropped on the floor.

“I am pleased to say in all this time, I’ve never seen any of our products discarded inappropriately.

“The ban will initially apply to nicotine vapes, so it likely will not impact us to begin with.

“We will happily move to reusable, though. There is a bigger profit margin anyway.”

None of the newsagent shops selling disposable vapes wanted to speak to us about the ban, or changes in ID legislation.

Vape shops react to ban

A worker in another Dundee’s vaping store said it was about time a crack-down came about, and that trading standards had not done enough previously to stop disposable vapes getting in to the hands of children.

He said: “Primarily, I think it is a good thing.

“There are far too many bad actors in the game, who will not check IDs, who do not care about the devices being used once, then thrown away.

Vape retailers hope more customers will choose to use the rechargeable devices if a ban is introduced. Image: Shutterstock

“Not enough checks are being carried out – by the authorities and trading standards.

“The younger ones do not need to come into shops anymore, they can have them delivered to their door and it’s unlikely ID checks are being carried out.

“The disposable vapes provide two problems, really — an environmental one and a moral one.”

VPZ welcomes disposable vape ban

Meanwhile Retailer VPZ, which runs more than 160 stores across the UK including on Dundee’s Nethergate, said it was supportive of the ban.

Director Doug Mutter said: “For the past two years we have called on the UK Government to introduce licencing and controls for selling vaping products.

“We believe that this would provide a strong and robust solution to tackling access and the impact of disposables on youth uptake and the environment.

“From this perspective we welcome and fully support news the UK Government plans to introduce a ban on disposable vaping products.

“However it’s hugely important that it operates alongside a licencing scheme where there are proper punishments and policing in place to enforce the ban, tackle the existing black market and ensure that it doesn’t continue to grow.”

Dundee campaigner welcomes vape ban

Before tackling her Phd joint-run by the city’s universities, Laura Young became recognisable in 2022 after a social media post showing how many devices were being discarded on the street.

She is delighted at the result which saw several industries working together to tackle the issue.

Laura Young has been campaigning for a ban on disposable vapes.

“It shows that grassroots activists and people within the community are able to have their voices heard,” she said.

“While we are celebrating, we should remember that the ban is not coming in today.

“It could be another year before it comes in, and we will still continue to see these products in our environment.

“That is a problem we need to keep chipping away at before the ban comes into force.”

More from Business

The UK car dealership arm might be worth hundreds of millions of pounds (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Inchcape mulls sale of UK car dealerships
A Roomba 980 vacuum cleaning robot Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Amazon terminates takeover of iRobot over EU regulatory issues
The firm makes the Roomba vacuum cleaning robot (AP)
Amazon calls off bid to buy robot vacuum cleaner firm
Mr Sato bowed as he made the apology (Kyodo News via AP)
Toyota chief apologises over flawed testing at group company
Betting giant Flutter Entertainment, which bought a controlling stake in US company FanDuel in 2018, might be set to leave the FTSE 100 after announcing plans to move its primary listing to New York (FanDuel/PA)
Paddy Power owner Flutter set to leave FTSE 100 amid New York move
The Channel 4 logo outside offices in Horseferry Road, London, which are set to be closed (Yui Mok/PA)
Channel 4 plans to move out of London HQ and make 200 staff redundant
A hearing has heard allegations that BT carried out ‘abusive’ pricing practices against landline customers in a class action seeking £1.3 billion in compensation (PA)
Tribunal hears of BT’s ‘abusive’ pricing practices towards landline customers
The proportion of easy access savings accounts offering branch access to customers has been shrinking, according to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk (Nick Ansell/PA)
Easy access savings accounts with branch access in decline, says website
Strikes by doctors have led to 1.3 million appointments or operations being rescheduled (PA)
Junior doctors set to meet minister to discuss pay row
Kazakhstan’s national carrier, Air Astana, has said it is set for a stock market valuation of up to 962m US dollars (£757m) when floats in London next month (Steve Parsons/PA)
Air Astana aims for valuation of up to £757m in London float