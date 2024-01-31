Quince and Cook owners plan new Perth shop dedicated to interiors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quince and Cook owners plan new Perth shop dedicated to interiors

The couple behind the successful homeware shop are planning a new outlet.

Sophie McEwan (35) and Neil McEwan (40) Inside Quince and Cook in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sophie McEwan (35) and Neil McEwan (40) Inside Quince and Cook in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Kaya Macleod

After investing their life savings in opening a homeware store at the height of the Covid pandemic, a Perth couple are now planning a second shop.

Quince and Cook in Princess Street had set an opening date of April 2020 when the pandemic hit.

After finally opening in September that year, it took a while to build momentum.

However, with year-on-year growth, Sophie and Neil McEwan are now planning a second city store, which will specialise in interior design.

Quince and Cook becomes retail destination

Prior to opening the shop, the couple found success with an ecommerce website, called Quince Living, which offered craft products by UK producers.

The natural progression was to then look for retail premises.

Quince and Cook describes itself as an independent mini modern day department store specialising in handpicked gifts, homeware, cookware range cookers and zero waste refills.

Sophie, who has always had an eye for interior design and exquisite items, admits opening during Covid was “nerve-racking” but said there was “no turning back”.

Quince and Cook in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After a slow start due to Covid restrictions, Quince and Cook has become a retail destination.

Sophie said: “Every year since Covid the footfall of the shop has increased although our earnings are still 50:50 online/in-person shopping.

“I’m shocked at the amount of people discovering the shop. We are getting new people in all the time that aren’t just from Perth.”

What does the shop offer?

The shop also provides courses for people to learn to make pasta and work with crafts. This year Sophie will be starting calligraphy classes.

Sophie said: “The shop has evolved since we first opened it. There is always a wee buzz in here which is always really good.

“We want to create a sense of community and kind of like a hub so people can come in and spend a really good amount of time in the shop.

Quince and Cook owner Sophie McEwan says there is something for every budget in her Perth shop. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We are really hands-off with people they can have a relaxed wander and then come to these classes as well.

“You can’t just stand still and be sort of stuff on the shelves.

“You need to make sure you create an atmosphere, from the scent of the candles to the music.

“It’s all about creating an atmosphere that’s welcoming and makes people want to be in it.”

Second shop plans for Quince and Cook

Sophie said that following the success of Quince and Cook she is now planning to open another Perth city centre shop.

She said the next outlet – whose location and opening date are to be announced – will focus on interior design.

“It will be dedicated to larger bits of furniture and sell things like homemade tiles from Bert and May and a range of paints,” she said.

“This new shop, which will be in Perth, will be focused more on interiors and vases.”

Sophie hopes it will be a valuable addition to the independent shop scene in Perth. She promotes other retailers in the city with her guides on Instagram.

She adds: “Perth is where I was born, bred and raised – I’ve got a real passion for it. It’s a great city.”

