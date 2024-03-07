Tax cuts for selling second homes could impact Dundee rent prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Tax cuts for selling second homes could impact Dundee rent prices

Tax cut could encourage more Dundee landlords to sell which could push rents even higher.

By Paul Malik
Dundee rents could increase even further if demand on the city's housing supply is not eased. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee rents could increase even further if demand on the city's housing supply is not eased. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Cuts to the capital gains tax on property sales could push demand for Dundee rental properties even higher, experts have warned.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt unveiled a cut to the tax during his budget statement at Westminster on Wednesday.

Mr Hunt claims reducing it from 28% to 24% will “bring in more money” because of increased activity in the market.

But one Dundee property agent warned it could have a huge impact on an already squeezed housing supply.

And a financial advisor said they were disappointed a proposed “99% mortgage” policy was scrapped, which will unsettle first-time buyers.

Landlords not encouraged to stay

We reported earlier this year how the average cost of rent in Dundee and Tayside had skyrocketed.

Rent across the city costs an average of £904, a single bedroom home will cost £581 a month, and is usually let within 11 days of becoming available.

A three-roomed property costs on average £1,116 a month.

And two bedroomed homes will now set renters back £887 on average.

Now there is more incentive to sell properties than rent, property manager Struan Baptie fears the cost is only going to increase.

“What this could mean is landlords finding it easier to just sell their properties, which in turn will put the squeeze on those paying rent,” he said.

“There is a lack of  properties available to rent in Dundee at the moment.

Struan Baptie

“This pushes the cost of renting up.

“For example, our cheapest one bedroom home is around £525 per month.

“A lack of supply, with it being more favourable to sell, will push rent up and put landlords off from entering the rental marketplace.”

U-turn ‘disappointing’

Jeremy Hunt had considered legislating  for 99% mortgages, to encourage more people on to the housing ladder.

Kessar Salimi, director at Freedom Finance,

“I don’t think the capital gains cut will have too much impact on the rental market place,” he said.

“What might have more of an impact were the announcements on furnished holiday lets.

“This could see people in more rural, holiday areas selling their properties and freeing up homes for purchase or rent there.

“I was disappointed to see the 99% mortgage policy left-out of the budget announcement.

“As are many first-time buyers looking to get on the property ladder, I am sure.

“If more people were able to buy their homes, and leave the rental marketplace, this would increase the supply of homes for rent and impact rent costs.”

 

