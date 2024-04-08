Fife flooring firm to expand workforce as it celebrates tenth anniversary

Fife flooring firm Advanced Traditional Screeding (ATS) will celebrate 10 years of trading by taking on more staff.

ATS will mark a decade in construction adding to its 18-strong workforce by 25%, with director Jason Lister expecting a bumper 12 months ahead.

The floor-insulation specialists provide pourable, non-combustible insulation from their Putzmeister Transmix truck at building sites across the UK.

And following an agreement with Mapei Polyglass, the company will use their expertise to put the product on roofs, as part of further insulation efforts on construction developments nation-wide.

Challenging times

Mr Lister admits the construction industry has faced “challenging times” of late, but said his company remained committed to its “ambitious” growth plans in 2024.

“We are extremely grateful to be in this position as it’s been a challenging time for the sector and many businesses within it.

“We are not a company that ever stands still and are always looking to evolve in the marketplace and move forward.

“We have ambitious growth plans for the coming year and there are definitely more exciting times ahead which will require us to create a number of employment opportunities.”

He added: “I’m hugely grateful for all the clients who have put their trust in us and who have helped us get to this stage.

“Seeing the company grow as it has done since 2014 has been great.

“It’s also been really rewarding watching the development of the staff during that period. A business is nothing without its employees and we have a strong team behind us who want to better themselves.

“We will be investing significantly in more staff this year as the diary is already filling up with some exciting projects involving high-quality flooring systems.

“We’re looking at the possibility of four or five new people starting over the course of the coming months and that figure might increase depending on how things develop.”

Industry leading brands

ATS is a licenced installer for brands including Flowcrete, Vebro, Energystore, Cemfloor, TLA, Mapei, and Sherwin William.

The Rosyth-based company formed in 2014 and works on projects across the country.

In 2022 they became the first construction company in Scotland to own and operate the iconic Transmix truck.

The German-manufactured 16-wheeler can pump up to 80m³ of screed or lightweight insulation per shift, which equates to almost 176 tonnes.