Eden Project Dundee to be full of fun as well as science, says project lead

Eden Project Dundee will focus on fun as well as science, says project lead Darren Hoare.

Darren is head of programme delivery in charge of developing new experiences for the main Eden Project in Cornwall and new sites, including Dundee.

He has 20 years of project management experience working around the globe and has been part of Eden’s engagement events in Dundee.

Later this month, he will return to the city as one of the speakers at The Courier Business Conference, which has the theme of Eden Project and developing a climate positive economy.

Hopes for Eden Project Dundee

Darren said Dundee “makes sense” for a new Eden eco visitor attraction.

He said: “Before deciding on Dundee, we did a full piece of research looking at the city’s history and the direction it’s going.

“It’s a city full of ambition, a UNESCO City of Design with world class universities and the opportunity for partnerships.

“There were loads of reasons why Dundee makes sense for an Eden venue. We want to be part of having an impact.”

Darren said Eden Project has an overriding mission – to demonstrate and inspire positive action for the planet.

But the Dundee venue will not be a carbon copy of what exists in Cornwall.

Focus on fun as well as science

He said the importance of being a venue for the people of the city came out in the many engagement events last year.

Currently going through the planning process, this feedback from people in Dundee will help to inform what Eden Project contains.

He said: “We want this to be an Eden Project for Dundee.

“We held several co-creation events in Dundee and one of the biggest elements that came out of those was for us to enhance the Scottishness of the attraction.

“The pride of culture that Scottish people have – there are a lot of synergies with the people of Cornwall there.

“The programmes and designs will be informed by that. We are in the planning process now.

“Once we get the determination and understand any conditions we will really develop what Eden Project Dundee will be.”

And one thing Darren said Eden Project Dundee will definitely be is “a lot of fun”.

“It will be based in science and fact. It’s an opportunity for people to learn about the planetary emergency,” he said.

“We hope people will go away with a new sense of action as to how they can make an impact.

“But it will also be a lot of fun.”

Courier Business Conference

The Courier Business Conference is being held at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc on April 24.

Held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, the conference will be an opportunity for businesses to learn how they could get involved as a potential supplier or partner.

The keynote speaker is international attractions expert Pierre-Yves Gerbeau.

He will share his insights from a stellar career which has included revitalising Disneyland Paris, leading London’s Millennium Dome and playing a central role in France’s bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Tickets for the event are available at www.thecourierbusinessconference.com