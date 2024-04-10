Eden Project Dundee to be full of fun as well as science, says project lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Eden Project Dundee to be full of fun as well as science, says project lead

Darren Hoare is head of programme delivery in charge of developing new Eden Project experiences.

By Rob McLaren
Eden Project head of programme delivery Darren Hoare and an artist's impression of Eden Project Dundee.
Eden Project head of programme delivery Darren Hoare and an artist's impression of Eden Project Dundee.

Eden Project Dundee will focus on fun as well as science, says project lead Darren Hoare.

Darren is head of programme delivery in charge of developing new experiences for the main Eden Project in Cornwall and new sites, including Dundee.

He has 20 years of project management experience working around the globe and has been part of Eden’s engagement events in Dundee.

Later this month, he will return to the city as one of the speakers at The Courier Business Conference, which has the theme of Eden Project and developing a climate positive economy.

Hopes for Eden Project Dundee

Darren said Dundee “makes sense” for a new Eden eco visitor attraction.

He said: “Before deciding on Dundee, we did a full piece of research looking at the city’s history and the direction it’s going.

“It’s a city full of ambition, a UNESCO City of Design with world class universities and the opportunity for partnerships.

A planning application will be submitted this year. Image: Eden Project

“There were loads of reasons why Dundee makes sense for an Eden venue. We want to be part of having an impact.”

Darren said Eden Project has an overriding mission – to demonstrate and inspire positive action for the planet.

But the Dundee venue will not be a carbon copy of what exists in Cornwall.

Focus on fun as well as science

He said the importance of being a venue for the people of the city came out in the many engagement events last year.

Currently going through the planning process, this feedback from people in Dundee will help to inform what Eden Project contains.

He said: “We want this to be an Eden Project for Dundee.

“We held several co-creation events in Dundee and one of the biggest elements that came out of those was for us to enhance the Scottishness of the attraction.

“The pride of culture that Scottish people have – there are a lot of synergies with the people of Cornwall there.

An aerial view of the Eden Project site in Cornwall.

“The programmes and designs will be informed by that. We are in the planning process now.

“Once we get the determination and understand any conditions we will really develop what Eden Project Dundee will be.”

And one thing Darren said Eden Project Dundee will definitely be is “a lot of fun”.

“It will be based in science and fact. It’s an opportunity for people to learn about the planetary emergency,” he said.

“We hope people will go away with a new sense of action as to how they can make an impact.

“But it will also be a lot of fun.”

Courier Business Conference

The Courier Business Conference is being held at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc on April 24.

Held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, the conference will be an opportunity for businesses to learn how they could get involved as a potential supplier or partner.

The keynote speaker is international attractions expert Pierre-Yves Gerbeau.

He will share his insights from a stellar career which has included revitalising Disneyland Paris, leading London’s Millennium Dome and playing a central role in France’s bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Tickets for the event are available at www.thecourierbusinessconference.com

More from Business

Craig Nicol, chief executive of EQ Accountants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife accountants EQ add 80 staff with merger
Research suggests nearly three in 10 UK adults were not coping financially, or finding it difficult to cope, in January 2024 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Which groups of people are particularly likely to not be coping financially?
More than seven million people across the UK were estimated to be struggling with bills and credit repayments in January, the Financial Conduct Authority said (Joe Giddens/PA)
7.4m people struggling with bills and credit repayments in January 2024 – FCA
An ad for British diamond firm Skydiamond, with claims banned by the ASA (ASA/PA)
Ads for British diamond firm banned for misleading ‘real’ claims
Analysis from the party claims that under the Conservatives there are 3,700 fewer fruit and veg shops, butchers and newsagents since 2010 (Jacob King/PA)
Labour reveals plans to ‘breathe new life’ into high streets with reformed rates
Former subpostmaster and lead campaigner Alan Bates gave evidence to the inquiry on Tuesday ((Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Post Office was ‘definitely trying to outspend us’ in High Court – Alan Bates
The UK’s top stock index slipped into the red on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
European shares slip despite gold rally helping boost miners
TalkTV and the Sun hosted leadership debates for the last Conservative Party battle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
TalkTV losses rise in second year of operation
Sir Nick Clegg, president, global affairs speaks at Meta’s AI event in London (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)
AI can be ‘sword and shield’ against misinformation, Sir Nick Clegg says
The King has been presented with the first banknotes bearing his portrait by the Governor and Chief Cashier of the Bank of England at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
King given first notes featuring his face by Bank of England chief

Conversation