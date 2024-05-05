Will St Andrews cinema revamp bring about ‘new era’ for the town?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will St Andrews cinema revamp bring about ‘new era’ for the town?

The St Andrews Film Festival founder and director weighs in on the New Picture House (NPH) Cinema debate following the latest developments.

Founder and director of St Andrews Film Festival, Boris Bosilkov, started a petition to help save the NPH Cinema, St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The St Andrews community was rocked in October last year when it was announced that celebrities Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake had plans to turn the well-loved NPH Cinema into a sports bar.

Since then, the duo’s company – T-Squared Social – have amended their plans, now vowing to keep two screens in the cinema after the community uproar.

In March the St Andrews Film Festival – which initially began the petition against the plans – announced “victory” after reading this update.

The company have now submitted an official planning application with Fife Council.

The planning statement reads: “Importantly, the delivery of this entertainment and hospitality attraction will enable a cinema offering to be maintained in St Andrews, while saving the current historic building.”

Only screen 3 will be kept on for cinema use, however, with screen 1 being utilised instead showing live sport and hosting “enhanced movie experiences”.

The plan is to combine entertainment with dining at the New Picture House cinema.

This will involve “interactive entertainment uses, including sports simulators, electronic darts and table football”.

Plus a bar, dining area and event space.

‘I was in shock’ says St Andrews Film Festival founder

Boris Bosilkov, founder and director of St Andrews Film Festival, led the charge against the renovation, alongside the charity’s curator Ash Johann Curry-Machado.

“I was in shock,” says Boris, recalling when he first heard of the plans.

“As a knee jerk reaction, we started a petition to stop this luxury bar ruining our only cinema,” explains Boris.

“Very, very quickly we got a lot of support which was very good to see. And very encouraging.

“We managed to be heard, and we kind of stopped them in their tracks which was good.

“I think St Andrews deserves more than just turning its landmark of a cinema into yet another sports bar.

“With virtual golf literally five minutes walk from an actual golf course.”

St Andrews Film Festival curator Ash Curry-Machado and director Boris Bosilkov at NPH Cinema in St Andrews.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

‘New era for the picture house and St Andrews’

Boris, 28, now believes the changes which will be made to the New Picture House Cinema will actually be an improvement.

“I think it’s going to elevate it because [it will be] bringing in a more revolutionised perspective to viewing film,” he says,

“There will still be a dedicated cinema space, which is good, but the main auditorium will sort of be like The Oscars.

“Where you have the stage, the big screen and the tables which you can turn into a cinema whenever you’d like really.

The New Picture House cinema in St Andrews
The New Picture House cinema in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“And in the meantime, when it’s not, let’s say, the festival, it could just be a bar where people can enjoy some food or a drink.

“The collaboration between the festival and the NPH will bring a new era for the picture house and St Andrews.

“Being sponsored by Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods, I think that this is a really good step and it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think it will bring a lot more people to enjoy the cinema, and our wonderful international selections.

“I think this will really be good for everyone.”

A bar area, says Boris, will aid collaboration between filmmakers.

“I see it all the time at other film festivals,” says Boris.

“Everybody is eager to speak to people after the film. Having a space where you can meet fellow filmmakers, or meet the audience that have just seen the same film that you have, is major.

“You are able to speak about what you have seen, make connections and learn from one another, and I think that is the space it is going to become.”

‘It’s sad that it’s not going to be the NPH cinema as it was’

Julie Wijkström is the managing director of St Andrews eateries The Adamson, Hatch and The Physician.

For Julie, while the loss of the cinema as it was is sad for the community, the opportunity that this will bring with it must be seen as a positive.

“I’ve taken my children there for a long, long time,” says Julie.

“They’ve got little kiddie showings on a Saturday afternoon.

“It’s wonderful that the cinema is there.

“It’s sad that it’s not going to be the cinema as it was.

“And I know a lot of people felt very strongly that they didn’t want it to go, and I understand that.

“Change for everybody is hard sometimes when you’ve known something so long.”

Julie Wijkström, managing director of Hatch, The Adamson and The Physician. Image: Hatch.

T-Squared Social opened their first venue in September 2023, in New York.

“For me when I heard, wow, it’s going to be T-Squared that’s in Manhattan,” continues Julie.

“And that’s the only other place it is, and it’s coming here to the home of golf? I thought that’s amazing,” Julie adds.

“Now they’re bringing their concept to St. Andrews.

“I think it will bring more business into town.

“It’s going to be an enhancement.

“They’re going to bring another entertainment [venue] into St Andrews, which is great for our community, it’s great for young people, families and students.”

‘I welcome to the town anything that is going to make the town better and better’

The Adamson was renovated to become the restaurant it is today back in 2010.

A historical building in St Andrews itself much like the New Picture House, there was some resistance from the community when the building’s interior was remodelled.

“When it comes to a town with so much heritage, I really respect that and that a lot of people worked there and they felt very passionate that it looked a certain way,” adds Julie.

“But as a business person, I welcome to the town anything that is going to make it better and better.”

What do you think should happen to the NPH Cinema in St Andrews?

Conversation