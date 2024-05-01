New e-bike subscription service launches in Fife

A Fife charity has invested in 38 e-bikes to launch a new subscription service in the Kingdom.

Greener Kirkcaldy has launched the Fife Easy E-Bikes service to make it easier for people in Fife to get into cycling.

They say people can now enjoy the benefits of a new e-bike, without the large upfront costs or ongoing worries of ownership.

The e-bike subscription service is hosted at Lang Toun Cycles bike shop on Kirkcaldy High Street.

The shop’s fleet has different bikes designed for commuting, riding around town and taking on tougher trails.

People can choose from a range of different models to suit different needs and abilities.

Prices start from £50 for four weeks for an electric folding bike.

E-bike use could encourage Fife cycling

Lang Toun Cycles project manager David Glover said: “We know that lots of people want to use e-bikes to get around but they can be put off by the large up-front cost or the ongoing hassle of buying a new bike.

“Thanks to support from the Cycle Share Fund we can offer people an affordable way to use an e-bike.

“There are lots of benefits to e-bikes. They are fun to ride and the motor assist makes it easy to get up steep hills.

“Cycling is also a great way to get fit, lower stress and feel good. E-bikes are particularly helpful for anyone who wants to get back into cycling. We hope Fife Easy E-Bikes will help more people leave their car at home for short journeys.”

E-bikes are available to hire for a minimum of four weeks.

Subscriptions include theft and accident insurance as well as regular repairs and maintenance. Greener Kirkcaldy can provide cycling confidence training for no extra cost.

Fife Easy E-Bikes is funded by Cycling UK and Transport Scotland through the Cycle Share Fund.

The new scheme follows the collapse of the Dundee e-bike service last year. An Aberdeen city centre project, has also been stopped in its tracks.

These schemes, plagued by vandalism problems, charged customers per ride rather than hiring them out for weeks at a time.