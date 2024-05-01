New e-bike subscription service launches in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New e-bike subscription service launches in Fife

Will it succeed after schemes in Dundee and Aberdeen have failed?

By Rob McLaren
Members of the Greener Kirkcaldy team with the new e-bikes. Image: Greener Kirkcaldy
Members of the Greener Kirkcaldy team with the new e-bikes. Image: Greener Kirkcaldy

A Fife charity has invested in 38 e-bikes to launch a new subscription service in the Kingdom.

Greener Kirkcaldy has launched the Fife Easy E-Bikes service to make it easier for people in Fife to get into cycling.

They say people can now enjoy the benefits of a new e-bike, without the large upfront costs or ongoing worries of ownership.

The e-bike subscription service is hosted at Lang Toun Cycles bike shop on Kirkcaldy High Street.

The shop’s fleet has different bikes designed for commuting, riding around town and taking on tougher trails.

People can choose from a range of different models to suit different needs and abilities.

Prices start from £50 for four weeks for an electric folding bike.

E-bike use could encourage Fife cycling

Lang Toun Cycles project manager David Glover said: “We know that lots of people want to use e-bikes to get around but they can be put off by the large up-front cost or the ongoing hassle of buying a new bike.

“Thanks to support from the Cycle Share Fund we can offer people an affordable way to use an e-bike.

David Glover at the launch of Fife Easy E-Bikes. Image: Greener Kirkcaldy

“There are lots of benefits to e-bikes. They are fun to ride and the motor assist makes it easy to get up steep hills.

“Cycling is also a great way to get fit, lower stress and feel good. E-bikes are particularly helpful for anyone who wants to get back into cycling. We hope Fife Easy E-Bikes will help more people leave their car at home for short journeys.”

E-bikes are available to hire for a minimum of four weeks.

Subscriptions include theft and accident insurance as well as regular repairs and maintenance. Greener Kirkcaldy can provide cycling confidence training for no extra cost.

Fife Easy E-Bikes is funded by Cycling UK and Transport Scotland through the Cycle Share Fund.

The new scheme follows the collapse of the Dundee e-bike service last year. An Aberdeen city centre project, has also been stopped in its tracks.

These schemes, plagued by vandalism problems, charged customers per ride rather than hiring them out for weeks at a time.

