Dundee trainers shop to close due to ‘not enough support’ from locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee trainers shop to close due to ‘not enough support’ from locals

The city centre store, which opened a year ago, has slashed the price of £150 trainers to just £30.

Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Rob McLaren

A businessman who “followed his passion” to open a trainers shop in Dundee will close Trend XY next month.

Ozkan Sayan, 45, said the Whitehall Crescent boutique offered an alternative to Nike and Adidas.

He imported all the stock from Turkey, which he said has some of the highest quality of textile manufacturing in the world.

After opening a year ago, he said business has been tough – but he is not giving up his dream of having a city centre shop.

He will rebrand the premises to be a mobile phone repair shop, from June 1.

‘Dundee didn’t need another shoe shop’

Ozkan said the shop had received a lot of visits from tourists, but hadn’t received the same support from locals in Dundee.

He said: “Business is not great to be honest. I now think that Dundee didn’t need another shoe shop.

“Most of my customers have been tourists, I didn’t have enough support from the locals.

Ozkan with one of the trainers which were imported from his home country of Turkey. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I’ve had some repeat customers which is good but it’s not enough to keep going. It’s been tough.

“These are high end shoes but it’s been hard bringing people down from the Overgate.

“Young people seem to have no interest at all.

“But opening this shop was my passion and I wanted to try it to see if it worked.”

Dundee trainers shop cuts prices to £30

The owner said that not having half sizes in the shoes was another mistake which meant he’d lost a lot of customers. Not having a website also impacted sales.

Initially he was selling his colourful range of trainers from £60 to £150.

But now all the shoes have been reduced to £30 as he tries to clear as much stock as possible.

Trend XY will turn into a mobile phone shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He adds: “Dundee is a nice city, with nice people but with this economy it’s not gone well for me.

“I wish more people would want to come to town more often.

“The car parking is too high – shops need to be supported or they’ll close.”

From feet to phones

But despite not finding success as a trainers shop, Ozkan said he was hopeful about the future of Dundee.

He said his location, close to V&A Dundee, means he wants to give another retail concept a try.

Ozkan previously ran a mobile phone repair and accessories shop in Forfar and will now try something similar in Dundee.

The new shop will be called Prime Tech and will also buy and sell mobile phones.

He adds: “There’s a future in Dundee and I don’t want to leave or quit.

“The location is really good and I want to try again.”

More from Business

Average petrol and diesel prices have risen by 10p per litre so far this year, new figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fuel prices up 10p per litre since start of year
The UK’s top stock index has had another record-breaking week (John Stillwell/PA)
FTSE hits new record as global stocks buoyed by US interest rates hopes
Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
Talks over Tata steel plans have broken down, say unions
HSBC shareholders have been urged to back the removal of a limit on bankers’ bonuses (Anthony Devlin/PA)
HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap
BP is expected to report slower first quarter profits than in 2023 (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)
BP set for slower first quarter profits and revenue amid lower oil prices
TGI Fridays firm Hostmore narrowed losses for the past year (Lynne Cameron/PA)
TGI Fridays operator Hostmore narrows losses after cost-cutting
Activity in the UK’s services sector increased at the fastest rate in nearly a year in April (Alamy/PA)
UK services sector grows at fastest pace for nearly a year after spending boost
Pennon is one of the UK’s biggest water and utilities companies (Rui Vieira/PA Wire)
Pennon’s south-east England water firm deal could harm regulation, says watchdog
Asda has completed a refinancing of £3.2 billion of debt (Alamy/PA)
Asda refinances £3.2bn of debt with higher interest rates
Trainline enjoyed a recovery in post-pandemic rail travel and fewer UK strike days (Joe Giddens/PA Archive)
Trainline passes £5 billion ticket sales amid UK rail travel recovery

Conversation