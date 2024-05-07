House of Bruar: How Perthshire destination retailer plans for uncertain future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

House of Bruar: How Perthshire destination retailer plans for uncertain future

We were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the distribution warehouse in Highland Perthshire.

The House of Bruar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The House of Bruar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Highland Perthshire shopping destination House of Bruar enjoyed a 15% increase in turnover — to the tune of £45 million— to January this year.

This, the company said, was due to an increase in its direct sales, or online and catalogue orders, which now account for more than half of the money coming in.

And the firm is adamant its bricks-and-mortar operation will continue long into the future.

But, with that comes a range of challenges, including the rising cost of energy, adapting to pressures like changes in the environment and infrastructure, and keeping talented staff in the area.

So director Patrick Birkbeck says, during our behind-the-scenes tour of the distribution centre near the village of Ballinluig.

Housing for staff hindering potential

Rather unsurprisingly, the warehouse — which sits just off the A9, south of the service station — is impressively large.

The staffing levels flux during the year, Patrick says. In autumn, the busiest time of the year for House of Bruar, there can be hundreds of people fulfilling orders.

It sends out around 3.5 million catalogues are sent out each year, across the UK, Europe and the US.

The vast majority of these, around 85%, is the autumn/winter edition.

As such, two new storage facilities are currently under construction by local firm Algo.

The companies have enjoyed a relationship going back 20 years, with the builders having put-up the first warehouse on the site in the early 2000s.

House of Bruar’s managing director Patrick Birkbeck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Not only does the site host the direct sales warehouse, but customer service and other non-store staff are based there too.

Because of its relative remoteness, a number of workers are housed in accommodation.

House of Bruar  mail order warehouse, Ballinluig. Image: House of Bruar

Patrick added: “Recruiting staff can be difficult, because of the housing limitations around this area.

“Finding people who want to work with us and can live locally can be very difficult.

“Getting accommodation for everyone is a massive hinderance for us.”

Highland Perthshire is not immune to the acute housing crisis faced by swathes of rural Scotland.

Patrick recently attended a community council meeting, where the lack of affordable homes was brought-up.

He says staff being able to live nearby is imperative for the future growth of the company.

House of Bruar can house staff, on a short-term basis, across eight different locations between the warehouse and its premises 20-miles north in Pitagowan.

But this is less than appealing for those who might wish to take-on a management role, who have young family or want to live closer to their work in a more permanent setting, he says.

And of course, bus-loads of employees are taken up the A9 every morning, but the uncertainty brought by Stagecoaches’ recent service shake-up has not helped matters.

The A9 and difficult electric chargers

The long-running saga to dual Scotland’s longest road has implications for the business too.

When there are road traffic collisions, the company does notice footfall and takings can be affected.

Staff can be caught up in long tail-backs, bringing disruption to the organisational running.

Completing the dualling process would be “really important” for the company and staff, as well as customers.

Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on the A9 near House of Bruar in December 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But it is not just widening the road which has brought difficulties.

Patrick explained the company was keen to get electric charging facilities into the car park at its department store.

To do so, however, would cost the firm at least £4m.

“In partnership with Atholl Estates, we were keen to provide EV charging points to enhance the service on the A9.

“However, a recent quotation estimated the costs of providing power to the site to be £4m because of the lack of capacity in the network infrastructure.”

Wage concern

And staffing costs have gone up, following changes to the minimum wage.

Last year, the company was “named and shamed” by the UK Government as one which did not comply with minimum wage rules.

At the time, Patrick said: “It came down to us running minibuses from Perth to House of Bruar and back.

“We held our hands up and we were completely transparent with HMRC.”

He said the they pay above minimum wage and has done “for a number of years”.

The most recent increase in wage costs, he says, amount to £1.2m annually. This was, he said, “mostly related to the increase in the minimum wage”.

More than 300 people are currently employed by the company, slightly more than worked there pre-pandemic.

Braving the economic uncertainty

The outlook for 2024 remains uncertain, not just for retail but across the Scottish and UK economies.

Patrick adds the upcoming elections here and in America, could have an unsettling affect.

The US market has been an area of intense growth for House of Bruar, driven in part by Black Friday deals coinciding with the autumn/winter sale.

Uncertainty brought by Brexit has been felt too.

“Fortunately, we have long standing relationships with European suppliers, which has helped,” Patrick says.

“Something as simple as being able to speak to our suppliers by phone, especially during the pandemic, helped reassure that bond.”

The “personal touch” ethos at House of Bruar will be front and centre, Patrick adds.

“We will deal with these problems and make sure our customers do not have to.”

More from Business

Exterior of Journeycall office
Journeycall: Angus contact centre ‘sets new benchmark’ as it rings up profits
Poor weather held consumer spending back last month, as fewer people hit the high street (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)
Early Easter and bad weather contribute to drop in spring retail sales figures
Passengers are being urged to check before attempting to travel by train this week (PA)
Fresh strikes by train drivers to cause more disruption for rail passengers
A house price growth forecast by property firm Savills has been revised upwards, based on an improved economic outlook (Peter Byrne/PA)
Average house price could be £61,500 higher by end of 2028, forecast suggests
Baby Reindeer stars Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd (Lucy North/PA)
Baby Reindeer success comes amid jump in subscription spending – Barclays
First Direct chief executive Chris Pitt said the £175 offer ‘will only be around for a limited time only’ (Tim Goode/PA)
First Direct relaunches its offer of £175 to switch current account
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will accuse the Government of ‘gaslighting’ the public about the economy (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Rachel Reeves: Government’s message of improving economy ‘deluded’
Keith Adamson of the West Friarton Farm Strawberry Shed outside Newport. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife strawberry fans forced to wait a little longer as cold spring delays harvest
Leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander on the panel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Council leader pledges £200,000 to clean up Dundee city centre following Courier campaign
8
The Courier's High Street Summit event featured The Courier editor David Clegg, Matt Colledge of Altrincham Forward, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, Ron Smith of Glamis Investments, urban planning expert Dr Husam Alwaer and Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce president Kelly-Anne Fairweather. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
High Street Summit: How Dundee city centre can shake-off its negative image and warnings…
4

Conversation