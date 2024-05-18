Kirriemuir campaigner Graham helps thousands ‘enjoy life’ after dementia diagnosis

Graham Galloway’s message is loud and clear – a dementia diagnosis is not the end of the road.

Life continues and there’s so much to enjoy, so much to live for.

Kirriemuir-based Graham has just taken on the role of CEO at newly-established charity Meeting Centres Scotland.

It’s a job that sees the dad-of-two overseeing dementia centres across the country. He is helping to get across the message that for those with the disease, life can be fun, exciting and filled with joy and creativity.

“It’s about showing people with dementia that a diagnosis is not the end.”

“There’s lots you’re still capable of. You can continue to contribute and enjoy life after that diagnosis.”

Local hero in Kirriemuir for dementia work

Graham, 50, is a well-kent figure around Angus. He has run the community project DD8 Music, which helped grow the annual AC/DC themed music festival Bonfest. It also offers youth music sessions in their recording studio.

“That was a big focus of my life for a long time and is still very dear to my heart,” he says.

He recently stepped down from his role as CEO of Kirriemuir Connections, a dementia-friendly community hub set up in 2015.

His visionary leadership and unwavering dedication were instrumental in shaping the centre’s success.

In 2019, it became Scotland’s very first dedicated ‘meeting centre’.

This means it follows an international ‘dementia help’ model which had been developed in the Netherlands at the University of Amsterdam.

The concept is based around a club where people can meet to talk to others and get help that focuses on what they need.

And since Kirrie became the first meeting centre, the initiative has been expanded to other Angus towns. These include Forfar, Montrose and Arbroath, with a centre in development in Brechin.

Dementia centres across Scotland

Graham’s new role is as the CEO of the newly-established charity Meeting Centres Scotland.

It’s a job that will see him travelling across Scotland. That means from Stornoway to Glasgow, to get the 20-plus centres to get off the ground.

“In 2019, we opened the first one in Scotland.

“That was hugely successful. It’s now open five days a week in our building on The Roods in Kirrie.”

Huge demand for dementia facilities in Kirriemuir

Graham is excited about work that has just started to build a new community £500,000 annexe expansion for the award-winning organisation.

“There’s a huge demand,” he says.

“The need for more facilities in the town has been recognised. So it’s a community centre that does work outwith the dementia work we do.

“I’ve been looking at supporting other organisations to develop the model we started in Kirrie.

“There are five centres in Angus, and more than 20 in Scotland, including ones under development.

“It’s very much a grassroots model with communities developing their own centres and having their own input.

I go to support these organisations and get things off the ground.”

Kirriemuir has ‘something special’

While Graham has taken on the CEO role at newly-established charity Meeting Centres Scotland, he won’t be forgetting about Kirrie Connections.

“I’m in there all the time chatting to folk and grabbing cups of tea!” he laughs.

“It was an honour to serve as CEO with Kirrie Connections and witness the resilience, compassion, and strength of our community.

“Together, we built something truly special.”