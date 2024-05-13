MSIP: Change of strategy to fill empty buildings at former Dundee Michelin factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

MSIP: Change of strategy to fill empty buildings at former Dundee Michelin factory

MSIP has widened its search for tenants for three large buildings on site, which are contributing to a £1m a year rates bill.

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee.
Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee. Image: MSIP
By Rob McLaren

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) has changed its strategy after struggling to secure tenants for the largest buildings at the former Michelin tyre factory in Dundee.

It has been almost four years since tyre production stopped at the Baldovie site.

Since then millions of pounds have been spent developing the campus infrastructure.

The vision of the MSIP project – which is backed by Michelin, Scottish Enterprise and Dundee City Council – was to replace the 850 jobs lost when Michelin decided to shut down Dundee.

There has been consistent interest with MSIP even being highlighted on American television in a programme hosted by Cheers star Ted Danson.

But attracting a tenant who could take one of the large buildings and create hundreds of jobs has so far remained elusive.

MSIP boss reflects on successes and challenges

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull said the project has come a long way in the past three years.

He highlights the creation of a £5 million innovation hub and an on-site skills academy as among the recent successes.

Finding tenants for smaller units on the site has also been successful, with the campus now home to 15 companies, including electric bus company Ember which has its depot at MSIP. In total these firms have brought 178 jobs.

But the struggles to fill the biggest buildings – the main contributors to a rates bill of £1 million a year – has meant a change of strategy.

Initially the MSIP vision was to attract complimentary firms working in sustainable mobility and low carbon energy.

But Mr Coull said the scope of companies MSIP was now talking to had “widened”. Sustainable mobility has been taken out of the mission, with product and process decarbonisation in its place.

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull.
MSIP chief executive Greig Coull has revealed the change of strategy.

He said: “In terms of our overall mission to create the 850 jobs, to contribute to the local and regional economy, to move the dial in terms of technology and to provide skills – none of that has changed.

“What has changed to a certain extent is our target sector market.

“Understanding that it was becoming difficult to fill the larger buildings – and that’s what we need to do to ensure that we are on a secure and sustainable business footing – we have widened the scope.”

MSIP strategy for empty units

Scottish battery company AMTE previously planned to take the site’s largest unit for a production facility. The investment would have been at least £160 million and have created 200 jobs.

But this ambition collapsed when AMTE went into administration last year.

Mr Coull said MSIP is now open to hearing from companies from across 17 sectors ranging from agriculture to aeronautics.

He adds: “We are talking to four companies about the larger units at the moment.

“Looking back, there was a period where we were disrupted by all sorts of things. I think people began to understand what Brexit meant.

The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee before the company went into administration.
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee before the company went into administration. Image: AMTE Power.

“There was a certain nervousness about investment and Dundee missing out on investment zone status has not helped this.

“We had one company that was interested in coming here that said no, as long as the Ukraine conflict was going on.

“This year is an election year and people are considering what’s going to come out of that.

“But generally the business outlook is healthier than it has been in some time.”

Other MSIP developments

MSIP has also created innovation labs, complete with 3D printing and laser cutting machines, which offers flexible space for start-up companies who don’t want to commit to a three or five year lease.

It has also had more than 40 companies go through on-site 12-week business accelerator programmes to help scale their businesses. This has helped unlock £5m of funding in these companies, £13m in additional turnover, and the creation of 81 jobs.

The site has also had 3,000 school pupils from 16 secondary schools through its doors.

Future ambitions include developing land to the north of the site to create more space for businesses to grow on site.

The new £5m innovation hub at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.
The new £5m innovation hub at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc has opened. Image: MSIP.

But the focus for the next year is clear – to find a solution for the largest buildings.

Mr Coull said: “The main challenge and disappointment and frustration is that we don’t yet have anyone in the three large buildings.

“As the clock ticks we are paying rates and insurance and that’s a constant drain on our operational capacity.

“We continue to prospect for large scale advance manufacturers.

“In a year’s time we’d like to have secured a viable solution for the three large buildings.

“We are still confident about replacing the 850 Michelin jobs – and ideally going beyond that.”

More from Business

Alistair Phillip Davies, SSE managing director. Image: SSE/DC Thomson
ALISTAIR PHILLIP-DAVIES: SSE boss on how Scotland can speed up energy transition
Steven Dalton and Laura Raimondi.
Scone Sicilian wine importers on surviving near-ruin, fine living and the importance of saying…
Younger home buyers are being forced to gamble with their retirement prospects by taking on ultra-long mortgages, according to former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Shocking’ number of ultra-long mortgages due to run past state pension age
The Resolution Foundation said the ‘unproductive wage growth’ will not last (PA)
Link between productivity and wage growth temporarily severed – think tank
A fifth of people said they had a lot on their mind when they were scammed, according to Take Five to Stop Fraud (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Afternoon and midweek are common times to be scammed, survey finds
Boutique gym chain 1Rebel has secured investment from industry investor Imbiba (Imbiba/PA)
Imbiba invests in boutique gym firm 1Rebel after closing £90m fund
Victoria Bloom owner Victoria Scott outside her shop in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Victoria Bloom: Florist who started business in garage now has shops in Crieff and…
The calculation is based on the assumption the sector-wide minimum wage was set at £15 per hour (LightField Studios Inc/Alamy/PA)
Labour rejects report saying its fair pay agreement could cost taxpayers £4.2bn
The derelict Maryfield Tram Depot, which will be transformed into the Dundee Museum of Tranport. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New Dundee Transport Museum plans speed forward following £1.2m funding windfall
Computing giant Dell has confirmed it is investigating a data breach (Niall Carson/PA)
Dell confirms data breach affecting customer personal details