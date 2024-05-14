Tayside and Fife retailer Kenny’s Music hoping customers make sound investment in crowdfunding launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Tayside and Fife retailer Kenny’s Music hoping customers make sound investment in crowdfunding launch

Kenny's Music wants to expanding the business by five times its current size.

By Paul Malik
Kenny's Music are launching a crowdfunding campaign. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Kenny's Music are launching a crowdfunding campaign. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Kenny’s Music is launching a crowdfunding programme with the goal of becoming the largest pre-owned instrument retailer in the UK.

Headquartered in Dunfermline, Kenny’s has four shops in Scotland, including Dundee, and an expanding online shop.

Later this month Kenny’s Music will launch its crowdfunding investment programme, giving customers the chance to become part-owners of the company.

Starting at £100, those who put money into the firm will become shareholders, as well as receive exclusive discounts and deals — including the chance to do “out-of-hours” shopping like a rock-star.

Like many crowdfunding investment opportunities, there is an element of risk and those who do give money are advised they could lose it.

Kenny's Music managing director Alex Marten
Kenny’s Music managing director Alex Marten. Image: Kenny’s Music.

And Kenny’s director Alex Martens, who purchased the instrument chain in 2022, has hopes of increasing the firm’s value five times its current worth in the next five years.

Kenny’s Music crowdfunding launch

Speaking with The Courier, Alex explained how Kenny’s plan on becoming “the home” of pre-owned instruments.

He said: “We took over the company in 2022, and I had previously worked for Kenny’s Music and a long time before that, Sound Control.

“In that time, we have grown massively, by around 39% to the last financial year.

A Fender Telecaster on display at Kenny’s Music in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“And now, we are trying to keep moving forward. We want to become the largest pre-owned musical instrument retailer in the country.

“We looked into various funding options, like private investment, but we felt as a retailer crowd funding really works. It puts our customers right at the heart of our business.

“As a retailer, customers are one of the most important parts of the business, and if they are investors, even better.

“We want to build an army of Kenny’s Music super fans, who will buy and sell from us, tell their friends about us.”

Advantages of pre-owned

Alex explained the benefits of pre-owned instruments, both as a financial incentive and the environmental benefits.

Some guitars on offer at Kenny’s were made in the 1950s, he said, with the goods “built to last”.

Dundee general manager, Drew Innes at the Castle Street store, placing one of their instruments on display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Pre-owned is great in a number of ways, owners can turned their unwanted guitars and instruments into cash, and it is good for the environment too,” he adds.

“It gives Kenny’s the opportunity to sell rarer instruments too.

“And what we want to do is become the UK’s home of pre-loved instruments, we want to corner that market.

“A lot of our competitors dabble in pre-owned, but we want to make it more than 50% of our business. It is a win-win for everyone.”

Sound investment

Those who take-up the investment opportunity will be rewarded with exclusive “perks and discounts”.

These include discount vouchers, the chance to buy instruments at “cost” price and out-of-hours shopping experiences.

“Investors will have the same shares as we have. If we pay dividends, they will be paid dividends,” he explains.

“If we sell the company, they will benefit from the sale. And what we are aiming to do is make the company worth five times its current value within five years.

“There is an element of risk, the same as any experienced investor would have.

Kenny’s Music in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

“On all our communications, we have ‘do not invest unless you are prepared to lose all of the money you invest’.”

And even as many retailers move the majority of their offerings online, Alex explains the aim for Kenny’s would be to have a “bricks and mortar” store.

“Musical instruments are different to a lot of other products.

“A lot of customers would rather get their hands on a guitar or keyboard.

“They want to listen to how it sounds and feels before buying.

“We do sell a lot online and around a third of our business is online. But we do believe bricks and mortar stores are essential, if you want to try something out properly.”

Conversation