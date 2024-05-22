Montrose construction firm hails rise in commercial contracts after years of uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Montrose construction firm hails rise in commercial contracts after years of uncertainty

In recent years, the Angus firm has grappled with Covid and spiralling material costs as well as Scottish winters.

By Alex Banks
Craig Bruce, managing director of Pert Bruce.
Craig Bruce, managing director of Pert Bruce.

The boss of Angus company Pert Bruce has hailed his firm’s rise in commercial contracts after an uncertain period for the construction sector.

Craig Bruce, the managing director of the Montrose firm, is upbeat about its prospects after several contract wins this year.

The company, which can trace its roots to 1871, has recently contended with Covid, spiralling material costs and delays caused by Scottish winters.

Mr Bruce was initially concerned about his order book this year, but said commercial enquiries have since “shot through the roof”.

‘I’m not sure what normal is anymore’

The company, which has 62 staff, reported a pre-tax profit of £405,000 for the year ending 31 October 2023.

In the financial year its turnover rose from £10.6 million in 2022 to just shy of £12m last year.

Pert Bruce recently completed the refurbishment of The Royal Montrose Mercantile Golf Club.

Mr Bruce said: “It’s hard to compare each year against the last, I’m not even sure what normal for us is anymore.

“Turnover was slightly higher than the year before, but because of rising costs it was needed.

“I run a tight ship and don’t set unachievable goals. I’m not trying to take it up to £20m or £30m turnover.

“We have our targets, with turnover usually around the £11m mark, and over the year we hit them.”

Montrose Mercantile Golf Club underwent a major refurbishment by Pert Bruce, with the project completed in February. Image: Montrose Mercantile Golf Club/Pert Bruce

Pert Bruce stockpiled £500,000 on construction materials over concerns spiralling prices will wipe out its profits three years ago.

Mr Bruce has also welcomed more stable prices and is hoping things stay this way.

He added: “It’s not quite a return to what they used to be but material prices have definitely settled back down.

“Build cost inflation has eased which is great for us. Everyone wants a fixed price for a job, so I want to see solid prices for our materials.”

Pert Bruce is expecting busy year after pre-tax profits

Mr Bruce said despite initial concerns over the amount of work on offer for the firm this year, he has since been pleasantly surprised.

With “one of the worst weathered winters” he’s seen in this industry, the year started slow for the firm.

Mr Bruce said: “At the beginning of the financial year I did worry it could be slightly slow or lacking in jobs.

Pert Bruce also carried out work for the Port of Montrose operations base for the Seagreen wind farm.

“Borrowing is going up and people are struggling to get a mortgage.

“But the tender work load looks quite good. I’ve seen commercial contract enquiries shoot through the roof in the past couple of months.

“Our turnover this year is on track. We had a slower first quarter but I fully expect us to make up for that.”

Keeping the lights on

Mr Bruce’s hopes and aspirations are simple – to be able to pay the bills, keep everyone employed and make a profit.

He said: “I just want to continue. My family have done this since 1871 so I want to keep the doors open and the lights on.”

As Mr Bruce isn’t looking to take over the world, his team only take on projects they can add value to as a company.

Describing Pert Bruce as “middle line”, he believes it’s important to know the competition.

He added: “Our competition could be five or six guys in a van, all the way up to Robertsons.

“We’re diverse because we need to be, a lot of companies our size in this trade are no longer about.”

More from Business

UK inflation fell to the lowest level in nearly three years in April (Yui Mok/PA)
UK inflation cools to lowest level in nearly three years
An online energy bill (Jacob King/PA)
Campaigners urge households to reclaim energy credit from suppliers
The old Wylfa power station was decommissioned in 2015 (Alamy/PA)
Wylfa in Wales chosen as Government’s top site for major nuclear plant
Purchase scams and romance frauds pushed up the number of cases where people were tricked into losing money to fraudsters last year, according to UK Finance (Tim Goode/PA)
Tricked consumers lose record amount to purchase scams in 2023 – UK Finance
The Consumer Council for Water has outlined the findings of its annual survey of households (PA)
‘Unprecedented’ fall in water firm customer satisfaction amid pollution failings
(Microsoft)
Microsoft expanding Copilot AI assistant to organise meetings and support teams
Guests view the Forest Bathing Garden, winner of the RHS Chelsea Best in Show, designed by first- time competitor Ula Maria (Victoria Jones/PA)
Japanese-style garden wins top prize at Chelsea Flower Show
Matthew Nicoll's Access Point Fire and Security van.
24-year-old Carnoustie man on moving from crisp factory job to starting a business
The FTSE 100 finished 8 points lower at the close (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE 100 edges down on tepid day for European markets
The latest inflation data will be published on Wednesday (PA)
Inflation set to fall close to Bank of England’s 2% target, experts predict

Conversation