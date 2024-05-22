Montrose construction firm hails rise in commercial contracts after years of uncertainty

The boss of Angus company Pert Bruce has hailed his firm’s rise in commercial contracts after an uncertain period for the construction sector.

Craig Bruce, the managing director of the Montrose firm, is upbeat about its prospects after several contract wins this year.

The company, which can trace its roots to 1871, has recently contended with Covid, spiralling material costs and delays caused by Scottish winters.

Mr Bruce was initially concerned about his order book this year, but said commercial enquiries have since “shot through the roof”.

‘I’m not sure what normal is anymore’

The company, which has 62 staff, reported a pre-tax profit of £405,000 for the year ending 31 October 2023.

In the financial year its turnover rose from £10.6 million in 2022 to just shy of £12m last year.

Pert Bruce recently completed the refurbishment of The Royal Montrose Mercantile Golf Club.

Mr Bruce said: “It’s hard to compare each year against the last, I’m not even sure what normal for us is anymore.

“Turnover was slightly higher than the year before, but because of rising costs it was needed.

“I run a tight ship and don’t set unachievable goals. I’m not trying to take it up to £20m or £30m turnover.

“We have our targets, with turnover usually around the £11m mark, and over the year we hit them.”

Pert Bruce stockpiled £500,000 on construction materials over concerns spiralling prices will wipe out its profits three years ago.

Mr Bruce has also welcomed more stable prices and is hoping things stay this way.

He added: “It’s not quite a return to what they used to be but material prices have definitely settled back down.

“Build cost inflation has eased which is great for us. Everyone wants a fixed price for a job, so I want to see solid prices for our materials.”

Pert Bruce is expecting busy year after pre-tax profits

Mr Bruce said despite initial concerns over the amount of work on offer for the firm this year, he has since been pleasantly surprised.

With “one of the worst weathered winters” he’s seen in this industry, the year started slow for the firm.

Mr Bruce said: “At the beginning of the financial year I did worry it could be slightly slow or lacking in jobs.

“Borrowing is going up and people are struggling to get a mortgage.

“But the tender work load looks quite good. I’ve seen commercial contract enquiries shoot through the roof in the past couple of months.

“Our turnover this year is on track. We had a slower first quarter but I fully expect us to make up for that.”

Keeping the lights on

Mr Bruce’s hopes and aspirations are simple – to be able to pay the bills, keep everyone employed and make a profit.

He said: “I just want to continue. My family have done this since 1871 so I want to keep the doors open and the lights on.”

As Mr Bruce isn’t looking to take over the world, his team only take on projects they can add value to as a company.

Describing Pert Bruce as “middle line”, he believes it’s important to know the competition.

He added: “Our competition could be five or six guys in a van, all the way up to Robertsons.

“We’re diverse because we need to be, a lot of companies our size in this trade are no longer about.”