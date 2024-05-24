Fife firm that sacked staff ‘by mistake’ enters liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife firm that sacked staff ‘by mistake’ enters liquidation

The firm had its contract to build affordable homes at sites in the Kingdom ripped up by the council after not working on them since last year.

By Paul Malik
Developer, First Endeavour LLP, is building affordable homes for Fife Council.
Developer First Endeavour LLP has gone into liquidation. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A firm that had its affordable housing contract terminated by Fife Council and “mistakenly” sacked its workers has gone into liquidation.

First Endeavour LLP had its contract to build 200 homes in Dunfermline, Lochore, Lumphinnans and Kirkcaldy ripped-up after no work had taken place since December 2023.

Now, restructuring firm Begbies Traynor has been appointed liquidators to the company.

They have asked any interested parties who might be due money from First Endeavour LLP to contact them.

The Fife firm was initially headquartered in Dunfermline, but changed its registered address to Glenrothes in March.

Just days before Christmas last year, 30 workers at the firm were sacked by letter, which was later described by director James Methven as an “administrative error”.

Fife Council took control of the sites in March.

First Endeavour LLP enters liquidation

First Endeavour is registered as a limited liability partnership (LLP)

According to their most recent annual accounts, they accrued debts of around £5.45 million to the end of March 2023.

A winding-up order, served at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, said the firm had been unable to pay debts of £120,000 to building materials company Breedon.

A spokesperson for Begbies Traynor in Edinburgh said: “We can confirm that Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies Traynor have been appointed as joint interim liquidators of First Endeavour LLP and are currently investigating its financial affairs.

“If any party wishes to bring something to the attention of the joint interim liquidators they should get in contact with the firm’s Edinburgh office.

“The Edinburgh office contacts are 0131 222 9060 and email edinburgh@btguk.com.”

Sacked by ‘mistake’

About 30 redundancy notices were sent out to employees at First Endeavour LLP on in December last year.

The Dunfermline-based company was building affordable homes for Fife Council at sites across the region.

In its letter, First Endeavour said jobs been terminated “with immediate effect”.

Bosses then claimed the letters had been “mistakenly” sent out to staff.

Fife Council then cancelled the contract, which was to see 204 homes built across the four sites.

Their directors are listed on Companies House as First Endeavour Group Ltd and First Endeavour Midway LLP.

First Endeavour Group Ltd lists Sharon Methven as a director.

First Endeavour's site at Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy.
First Endeavour LLP former site at Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

First Endeavour Midway LLP list Ms Methven as a “LLP Designated Member”

A LLP is a legal business structure. Professional firms such as solicitors and accountants often choose to set up as limited liability partnerships, but the structure can also be a beneficial option for other types of business.

Each partner has limited personal liability for the debts or claims of the partnership.

