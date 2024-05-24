Fife firm that sacked staff ‘by mistake’ enters liquidation

A firm that had its affordable housing contract terminated by Fife Council and “mistakenly” sacked its workers has gone into liquidation.

First Endeavour LLP had its contract to build 200 homes in Dunfermline, Lochore, Lumphinnans and Kirkcaldy ripped-up after no work had taken place since December 2023.

Now, restructuring firm Begbies Traynor has been appointed liquidators to the company.

They have asked any interested parties who might be due money from First Endeavour LLP to contact them.

The Fife firm was initially headquartered in Dunfermline, but changed its registered address to Glenrothes in March.

Just days before Christmas last year, 30 workers at the firm were sacked by letter, which was later described by director James Methven as an “administrative error”.

Fife Council took control of the sites in March.

First Endeavour is registered as a limited liability partnership (LLP)

According to their most recent annual accounts, they accrued debts of around £5.45 million to the end of March 2023.

A winding-up order, served at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, said the firm had been unable to pay debts of £120,000 to building materials company Breedon.

A spokesperson for Begbies Traynor in Edinburgh said: “We can confirm that Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies Traynor have been appointed as joint interim liquidators of First Endeavour LLP and are currently investigating its financial affairs.

“If any party wishes to bring something to the attention of the joint interim liquidators they should get in contact with the firm’s Edinburgh office.

“The Edinburgh office contacts are 0131 222 9060 and email edinburgh@btguk.com.”

Sacked by ‘mistake’

About 30 redundancy notices were sent out to employees at First Endeavour LLP on in December last year.

The Dunfermline-based company was building affordable homes for Fife Council at sites across the region.

In its letter, First Endeavour said jobs been terminated “with immediate effect”.

Bosses then claimed the letters had been “mistakenly” sent out to staff.

Fife Council then cancelled the contract, which was to see 204 homes built across the four sites.

Their directors are listed on Companies House as First Endeavour Group Ltd and First Endeavour Midway LLP.

First Endeavour Group Ltd lists Sharon Methven as a director.

First Endeavour Midway LLP list Ms Methven as a “LLP Designated Member”

A LLP is a legal business structure. Professional firms such as solicitors and accountants often choose to set up as limited liability partnerships, but the structure can also be a beneficial option for other types of business.

Each partner has limited personal liability for the debts or claims of the partnership.