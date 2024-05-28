Boss of fast-growing Dundee insurance firm on ‘challenging status quo’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss of fast-growing Dundee insurance firm on ‘challenging status quo’

Paul Ross says the insurance industry has become known for “diminishing service and misguided market practices”.

By Rob McLaren
Paul Ross, who leads the Dundee office of Partners&. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Paul Ross, who leads the Dundee office of Partners&. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A mission to “challenge the status quo” and provide “new levels of service” in Tayside has seen the rapid expansion of insurance firm Partners&.

Just two years after setting up in Dundee, the city office now has 14 members of staff and 350 clients.

And Paul Ross, who leads the Dundee branch, said there is plenty of growth to come.

Within two years he wants to double the amount of business the Dundee office handles.

To support the growth, Partners& recently moved to new premises at Dundee Technology Park.

Partners& Dundee

Mr Ross, 59, has worked for more than 30 years in the industry, spending most of his career at Aviva.

More recently he ran the Dundee and Perth offices of Clark Thomson, which was taken over by Jelf in 2018. He then became senior vice president of Jelf owner, Marsh.

He was attracted to Partners&, which was only founded in 2020, due to its focus on service and advice.

Mr Ross said: “Our purpose is to challenge the status quo in our industry, which has become known for diminishing service and misguided market practices.

Some of the Dundee Partners& team. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We are committed to bringing a new level of service to the business community in Dundee.

“We want to work in partnership with clients to support them in building resilience to the risks they face.”

Face-to-face meetings essential

Partners& has clients of all sizes, from sole traders to major companies whose operations span several locations.

It advises not only on insurance but issues such as employee benefits, wellbeing programmes and cyber security. Business continuity is another specialism.

Mr Ross said the company does not take on a client until they have met them face-to-face. He says this is the only way to provide the best quality advice.

He said: “A lot of the insurers are pushing it more and more online.

Paul Ross outside the Dundee Partners& offices at Dundee Technology Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I think you’ve got to be careful. If these businesses grow they don’t have the right things in place. A lot of clients we’re taken on had insurance which was nowhere near adequate.

“Unless you visit a company’s premises and speak to the business leaders, you don’t really know what’s going on and where the risks lie.”

Recruiting young workers into insurance

Partners& employs 75 people across Scotland with offices in Arbroath, Benbecula, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Helensburgh, Inverness and Perth.

The wider Partners& business, which is backed by private equity cash, also has ambitious targets to expand organically and through acquisitions.

Mr Ross said recruitment was one of the main challenges for the sector.

He said: “Bringing young people in is one of the biggest challenges.

“It’s a great sector, but it’s not a sexy sector. It’s great because you get to meet  different clients and learn about different businesses.”

Conversation